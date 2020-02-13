As the number of coronavirus cases continues to increase worldwide, the New Zealand Department of Health continues to be confident that people who have traveled through China can isolate themselves.

On Thursday, the director general for health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield that there are no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in New Zealand.

He stressed the “high level of trust” the ministry was in, saying that at midnight on Wednesday, 2500 people who had traveled through China had registered for self-isolation.

A Chinese worker wears a protective suit as he stands at the lobby counter of an office building in Beijing.

Since February 3, foreigners who have traveled to or from mainland China in the past fortnight have been refused entry to New Zealand, while kiwis have been asked to quarantine for 14 days after their return.

On Wednesday, the ministry subsequently asked people who returned from China to register by calling Healthline.

Bloomfield said Thursday that there were “several thousand” who had not yet registered and that efforts were being made to get through “as soon as possible”.

The Department of Health briefly guided the media through its National Health Coordination Center in the basement of its Wellington office on Thursday.

Healthline reported that the people the agency had contacted had not protested against self-isolation and that “a strong common goal was to protect the community”.

Experts previously expressed concern that the Ministry’s screening and tracking response was too weak.

But Bloomfield said the ministry has a “low bar” for everything coronavirus could be.

“This is a whole-of-society effort … I think people understand the reasons.”

While medical officers of health were empowered to force people to self-isolate, it would be “very unusual” to use them, Bloomfield said.

The Director General for Health, Dr. Ashley Bloomfield has held coronavirus press conferences almost daily.

The ministry took its border responsibilities “very seriously,” which included committed staff at Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington International Airports.

By Thursday, more than 60 people in New Zealand had been tested for coronavirus – all had negative results.

Two kiwis aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Yokohama, Japan, which tested positive for coronavirus last week, remain in Japanese hospitals.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wears a protective face mask, receives a temperature control when he inspects coronavirus pneumonia prevention and control work in a neighborhood in Beijing.

Eleven more New Zealanders will remain under Diamond Princess quarantine until February 19.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said that embassy staff continue to provide consular support to infected kiwis and are in regular contact with passengers on the ship.

The National Health Coordination Center was activated on January 28 in response to the coronavirus. It is staffed seven days a week and is designed to “coordinate preparedness at national level and manage health response to emergencies and their recovery,” a spokeswoman said. The activation of the center depends on the situation. The ministry activated a full national health coordination center in 2019 in response to the measles outbreak and in 2016 after the Kaikōura earthquake.

No other international cases involving New Zealanders were known to MFAT.

There were still 109 kiwis registered on SafeTravel in Wuhan – the Chinese city at the epicenter of the virus – and 998 in mainland China.

Worldwide, more than 45,000 people have been infected with corona virus. There were more than 1,100 deaths – the majority in China.