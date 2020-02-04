Advertisement

The United Arab Emirates, in the face of the outbreak of the new corona virus in various Chinese cities, has reaffirmed its solidarity with the People’s Republic of China and expressed its full confidence in the proactive response and response to the situation in China.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stated that the United Arab Emirates, under the direction of HRH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, and in accordance with the A comprehensive and special strategic partnership, shared by both countries, is working with the relevant authorities in the People’s Republic of China to work together and ensure the availability of the necessary medical care to fight the outbreak.

The ministry added that the UAE is fully and continuously willing to use its available resources and capabilities to contribute to China’s effective efforts in this regard.

