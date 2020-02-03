Advertisement

According to officials, an examination for coronavirus has been carried out.



Pakistanis stranded in China arrived in Islamabad on Monday when the government resumed flight to the Asian giant, which killed 361 people in the outbreak of the fatal corona virus.

After flights resumed, two flights with Pakistanis arrived from China in the early morning. The special assistant to Minister of Health Zafar Mirza was quoted as saying in a dawn news report.

On Twitter, Mirza said: “We monitored the implementation of the airport SOPs and interviewed passengers.”

Pakistan suspended flights to China on January 31, the day after the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

The first flight with 40 students. Ministry of Health personnel carried out medical examinations of all students at Islamabad Airport, after which they were allowed to go home.

The second, a China Southern Airlines flight CZ6007, carried 69 passengers.

The flight included members of a group of Pakistani students and community members who had been stranded in Urumqi because the flights had been suspended after the outbreak.

The Chinese authorities previously granted them an 11-day visa extension.

The third flight, which carried 86 passengers, also reached Islamabad International Airport directly from China, the Dawn announcement said.

Before the flight arrived, Mirza had checked the arrangements for checking passengers at the airport.

“The control systems at all airports have been strengthened. The Pakistani government is prepared for any emergency situation,” said Mirza, adding: “The health department has facilities for the detection of coronavirus cases.

“Comprehensive controls are available at all airports.”

China’s death toll from the new corona virus rose to 361 on Monday, exceeding the death toll from its SARS crisis two decades ago.

The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries, including India, Sri Lanka and Nepal in South Asia.

The Pakistani government has confirmed that the seven suspected coronavirus cases in the country have been tested negative.

