Pakistani airlines resumed flights to and from China on Monday after health authorities were confident they had systems in place to keep the deadly coronavirus offshore.

The move is happening as dozens of global airlines stop air travel with China and governments are increasingly denying entry to anyone who recently visited the country.

China has been an all-weather ally of Pakistan for a long time, and in recent years Islamabad has provided billions of dollars in loans to Islamabad as part of the Belt and Road global infrastructure initiative in Beijing.

About 28,000 to 30,000 Pakistanis live in China, and it is believed that there are more than 500 nationals in Wuhan, where the virus originated.

“Flight operations with China have resumed,” Zafar Mirza, a health adviser to Prime Minister Imran Khan, told reporters Monday.

“I personally received passengers from China this morning. I checked the entire system step by step and we didn’t see any suspicious patients who needed to be monitored,” he added.

The decision was questioned by medical experts in the country where, unfortunately, no investment in health care has been made for decades.

“Pakistan is unable to treat the coronavirus,” said Athar Niaz Rana, a senior doctor at Islamabad’s Shifa International Hospitals.

“We have no way to properly investigate suspicious cases,” he told AFP.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pakistan, but four students living in Wuhan have been infected.

There are currently more than two dozen weekly flights between Pakistan and China, said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, civil aviation agency spokesman.

Prime Minister Khan has visited China three times since taking office in 2018 and has repeatedly refused to criticize Beijing when asked about the country’s treatment of its Muslim minorities.

