In the midst of the global outbreak of the deadly Chinese-originating corona virus, Pakistan has decided to resume flight operations for the Asian giant, an aviation official said.

The aviation division’s joint secretary, Abdul Sattar Khokhar, said that flight operations between the two countries will resume on Monday, The Express Tribune reported.

On January 31, Pakistan had suspended flights to China after the fatal virus outbreak that killed 361 people in China on Sunday evening.

“Southern China Airlines’ 150-passenger flight will land at Islamabad Airport at 9:00 a.m. on Monday,” said Khokhar, adding that the blocking notification was issued by February 2.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani government stepped up its defense against the contagious virus, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa declared its five northern districts “most sensitive” for fear of the mysterious disease.

Officials identified these districts as Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad.

“We are on high alert for the movement of Chinese citizens in the region,” Battagram Deputy Commissioner Altaf Hussain told The Express Tribune.

Almost 500 Pakistanis are studying at various universities in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak that is practically at a standstill.

Last week, the Prime Minister’s special assistant for national health services, Zafar Mirza, said that at least four Pakistani students tested positive for the mysterious agent.

But on Saturday, Mirza said that the decision not to return Pakistani citizens from China was final, and that the government had “full confidence” in Beijing’s anti-epidemic policy.

He also said that a comprehensive plan has been drawn up to ensure that passengers are properly controlled when flights from China to Pakistan are resumed.

On Sunday, Mirza confirmed that all seven suspected coronavirus patients in Pakistan tested negative.

