Advertisement

Many Chinese workers in the country for CPEC projects.



The Pakistani government has stepped up its efforts against the deadly corona virus, although no confirmed case has been registered.

Advertisement

After the chaos in Wuhan, China, in 2019, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government also declared its five northern districts “most sensitive”. The districts of Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad were put on alert.

Read also: Pakistani President quotes Hadith for evacuation criticism

“We are on high alert for the movement of Chinese citizens in the region. We are monitoring the situation and coordinating with the governments of the federal and state governments,” Altaf Hussain, deputy commissioner of Battagram, was quoted in The Express Tribune.

According to Hussain, 112 Chinese nationals, including engineers, technical staff and workers, are working on a CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) project in Battagram alone. “Twenty of them went home to celebrate Chinese New Year with their families in China,” he added.

Dr. Battagram District Health Officer (DHO) Gul Shehzad Khan said four centers have been set up in different parts of the district to ensure strict scanning and monitoring. “As a precaution, we have also set up isolation stations where medical personnel are available in emergencies. No case has been confirmed in the district yet,” added Dr. Khan added.

In the meantime, according to Dr. Zafar Mirza, Pakistan’s best health worker, has set up two centers, one at Aga Khan Hospital in Karachi and one at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, for the diagnosis and treatment of coronavirus patients.

Advertisement