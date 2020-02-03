Advertisement

Etihad made a similar decision last week on its connecting flights from Beijing.



Dubai’s Emirates airline has reduced capacity on Chinese routes due to low demand due to growing concerns about the corona virus.

The airline announced it would remove the world’s largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380, and instead use the Boeing 777 on Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou routes.

“As part of its regular operational review, Emirates will use its Boeing 777 instead of A380 on routes between Dubai and Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou,” said an Emirates spokesman on Monday.

“By using 777-300ERs instead of A380s, Emirates is operating jets that are more cost-effective to operate and continue to have a positive return given the decline in demand. What is critical is that these types of adjustments are routine and that Emirates is performing maintenance checks on its A380s possible. ” For this reason, the airline has also invested in smaller 787-9s to better adapt capacity to demand as the airline rejuvenates its future fleet, “said Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StrategicAero Research.

Last week, the connecting flight operated by Etihad Airways, based in Abu Dhabi, which was used to fly passengers from Beijing (China) to Nagoya (Japan), was temporarily suspended from February 3 to 29 due to low demand.

Demand from China has declined due to coronavirus disease, as Beijing restricted its citizens’ freedom of movement and asked them not to travel abroad to stem the disease. For this reason, many airlines have discontinued their flights to China, while foreign governments have restricted the entry of people from China to protect their citizens.

The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic rose to over 360 on Monday. Concerns about the outbreak and border closure by governments for Chinese people grew.

Emirates said it will use Boeing 777 instead of Airbus 380 on the following Chinese routes:

EK 362 (DXB-CAN) from February 4 to 29, 2020 and EK 363 (CAN-DXB) from February 5 to March 1, 2020

EK 304 (DXB-PVG) from February 10 to 29, 2020 and EK 305 (PVG-DXB) from February 11 to March 1, 2020

EK 308 (DXB-PEK) from February 10 to 29, 2020 and EK 309 (PEK-DXB) from February 11 to March 1, 2020

Flights EK 302/303 between DXB and PVG and EK 306/307 between DXB and PEK will continue to be operated by an A380 aircraft.

