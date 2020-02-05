Advertisement

The CEO made the announcement in a video message.



Hong Kong’s flagship Cathay Pacific is asking its 27,000 employees to take up to three weeks of unpaid vacation, CEO Augustus Tang said Wednesday that the airline is experiencing a crisis following the outbreak of the new corona virus.

“I hope that everyone from our front-line staff to our executives can take part in our current challenges,” said Tang in a video message posted online.

The request calls for a hopeless time in Cathay, which was hit by months of political chaos and protests in Hong Kong last year and has now been further affected by the effects of the virus outbreak.

The corona virus, first discovered in central China’s Wuhan city at the end of last year, spread over the New Year holidays, which would normally be the busiest times for regional airlines.

Instead, dozens of international airlines have reduced or suspended flights to China to stop the spread of the pathogen and reduce passenger numbers from a cliff.

In his video message to employees, Tang Cathay warned of “one of the most difficult Chinese New Year holidays we have ever had”.

“And we don’t know how long it will take,” he added. “Given these uncertain prospects, receiving our cash is now the key to protecting our business.”

He announced a number of measures to deal with the crisis, including encouraging employees to voluntarily take unpaid leave.

“I realize that this is difficult to hear. And we may have to take further steps. However, by supporting the special leave, you are helping in our emergency,” he said to the employees.

He urged suppliers to lower their prices and said the airline will adjust its capacity in the short term, including an announced move to reduce flights to mainland China by 90 percent.

