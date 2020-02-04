Advertisement

Hong Kong reported its first death to coronavirus, the second outside of China.



After the outbreak of the deadly corona virus, Air India discontinued flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 from February 7, 2020 to March 28, 2020, the airline said on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death, and Macau ordered casinos to close for two weeks as Chinese territories struggled to stop the spread of an epidemic that claimed more than 420 lives in mainland China.

Hong Kong’s first victim of the newly identified virus was a 39-year-old man suffering from an underlying disease and visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – in January, hospital staff said.

It was the second coronavirus death outside mainland China after a 44-year-old Chinese man died in the Philippines.

Hundreds of medical professionals went on strike for a second day, demanding that the fierce leader Carrie Lam undo the decision to leave three checkpoints open and instead close the border entirely.

Advertisement