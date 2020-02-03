Advertisement

The Union’s Ministry of Health and Family released a new travel guide on Monday asking people not to visit China.

“Travel Advisory has further revised the information that the public should refrain from traveling to China and that anyone who has been traveling to China since January 15, 2020 can now be quarantined,” the statement said Ministry.

The statement also said: “The electronic visa facility for Chinese passport holders has been temporarily suspended.”

The ministry said that an electronic visa already issued to Chinese nationals is temporarily not valid. “The option to apply for a physical visa from China online has ended,” said the ministry.

It is also recommended to contact the Indian embassy in Beijing or the consulate in Shanghai or Guangzhou if there are compelling reasons to visit India.

The ministry had announced on Sunday that, besides China, people from Singapore and Thailand were screened at the airports.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has also released information and guidance to the public on the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China, which the World Association has classified as a global health emergency.

“Antibiotics do not work against viruses, but only against bacteria,” the WHO reported on its official website. Because it was a virus, antibiotics were neither preventive nor therapeutic, the Xinhua news agency reported.

However, if a patient is hospitalized for the virus, the person can be given antibiotics because “bacterial co-infection is possible,” the organization added.

So far, there is no specific drug to prevent or treat the virus, but some specific remedies are being studied and tested in clinical trials, the WHO said, adding that it had worked with partners to carry out the research and development work involved to accelerate .

“People of all ages” can be infected with the novel corona virus, while older people and people with pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease are more susceptible, the WHO said.

However, the organization advised people to wash their hands with soap and water after contact with pets to protect them from “various common bacteria such as E. coli and salmonella that can spread between pets and humans”.

The number of deaths in China rose to 361 on Monday, with 17,205 cases confirmed and 475 discharged from the hospital, according to the National Health Commission.

Over 1,52,700 people are observed, including a total of 21,558 suspected cases.

There are also three confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India. Two of them reported from Kerala.

The other countries with coronavirus cases are Japan (20), Thailand (19), Singapore (18), South Korea (15), Hong Kong (15), Australia (12), Taiwan (11), Malaysia (8) USA (eight ), Germany (eight), Macau (eight), Vietnam (seven), France (six), United Arab Emirates (five), Canada (two), Italy (two), Great Britain (two), Philippines (two), Russia (two), Cambodia (one), Finland (one), Nepal (one), Sri Lanka (one), Spain (one) and Sweden (one).

