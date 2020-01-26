Corona virus: Hong Kong Disneyland is closed to help prevent the virus from spreading

advertisement

Hong Kong’s popular theme parks, Disneyland and Ocean Park, will be closed from January 26 to help prevent the spread of a deadly corona virus that broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, CCTV state media reported on Sunday.

Business continues as usual at the hotels in Disneyland, but CCTV reported. The Shanghai government said Friday that Shanghai Disneyland will be closed from Saturday.

China is on a seven-day New Year’s holiday that started on Friday, a period in which the amusement parks are usually full of tourists.

China has confirmed 1,975 cases of patients infected with the new corona virus from January 25, while the virus’s death toll has risen to 56.

The virus originated at the end of last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei and has spread to Chinese cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, as well as to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Australia, France and Canada.

