The Egyptian Ministry of Health announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Africa on Friday, February 14th.

The person concerned is not an Egyptian, the ministry said in a statement without specifying the nationality.

“The ministry has taken preventive measures and is monitoring the patient … who is stable,” said Ministry of Health spokesman Khaled Megahed.

The Egyptian authorities had informed the World Health Organization and the patient was quarantined in the hospital.

The death toll from the epidemic virus has approached nearly 1,400 cases, almost exclusively in China, where it was first identified.

Deep trade ties with China and often overworked health systems have raised concerns about the ability of African countries to respond to an outbreak.

Earlier this month, Egypt stopped all flights from its national airline to China. They remain grounded until the end of the month.

311 Egyptians have been evacuated from Wuhan, the virus epicenter in China, and have been quarantined for 14 days.