The corona virus has spread to several countries in over two months, leaving hundreds of dead and thousands infected. With so many questions and myths surrounding this virus, here are all the details you need to know.

What is a corona virus?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are found in many different animal species, including camels, cattle, cats and bats. Animal corona viruses can infect humans and spread between humans. There has been an outbreak of animal corona viruses that have infected humans, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV), in recent years. Corona viruses (CoV) cause diseases such as colds, diarrhea and sometimes more serious illnesses.

The first diagnosis of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) was made in December 2019. A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not previously been identified in humans.

Where did the corona virus come from?

The exact source of the coronavirus has not been confirmed. However, the outbreak appears to have started from a fish market in Wuhan, China.

The market is also known as the wet market, where live animals are often slaughtered and skinned in front of customers. In the first cases, 27 people were exposed to the market. According to scientists, it will take some time to identify the exact source of the virus.

When and why did it start in Wuhan, China?

The novel corona virus that started in China in December 2019 and the SARS outbreak in 2003 have both been used in damp markets. Researchers aren’t sure how the novel corona virus infected people in China for the first time. Comparing the genetic code of the new coronavirus with other coronaviruses, it was found to be similar to two bat coronaviruses.

How is the corona virus transmitted?

Corona virus or 2019-nCoV are often transmitted from person to person. The virus is spread or transmitted in a manner similar to influenza and other respiratory pathogens. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, breath droplets develop. These droplets can get into the mouth or nose of people nearby. Alternatively, it can be inhaled into the lungs. It can also be spread through a kiss or other contact with saliva, touching the hands or face of an infected person, or touching things such as doorknobs that have been touched by infected people.

It is currently unclear whether a person can get 2019-nCoV by touching a surface or object on which the virus is located and then touching their mouth, nose, or possibly eyes.

Regarding respiratory viruses, it is believed that people are most contagious when the infection peaks. However, with 2019-nCoV, there have been reports of spread from an infected patient with no symptoms to close contact.

Can the corona virus be transmitted from animals?

Corona viruses are zoonotic, meaning that they are transmitted between animals and humans. Detailed investigations showed that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known corona viruses circulate in animals that have not yet infected humans.

How do you test for corona virus?

Corona virus testing is performed by taking samples and testing for the virus. The time frame for taking and testing the sample is just as important as the storage temperature and the method of sampling.

Samples include nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal extracts, bronchioalveolar lavage, tracheal aspirates, and sputum. Swab samples should only be taken on synthetic tip swabs. The samples can be stored at 4 ° C for up to 72 hours after removal.

Is the corona virus a new virus?

Corona viruses were first identified in the 1960s. However, it is not known where it came from. The name corona viruses comes from their crown-like shape. The virus can affect both humans and animals. Every person suffers from a corona virus at least once in their life, which is more common in childhood in autumn and winter.

The novel coronavirus 2019 (2019-nCoV) is a new type of coronavirus that has been identified by the WHO since the outbreak in China in December 2019.

Common symptoms of coronavirus

The symptoms of most coronaviruses are like any other upper respiratory infection, including stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, headache, and fever. In most cases, you don’t know if you have a coronavirus or another cold virus like rhinovirus, which can be easily treated with over-the-counter medications. In more severe cases, coronaviruses can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

The corona virus can also cause otitis media in children.

Is there more than one type of corona virus?

There are many types of corona viruses. Most corona viruses are not dangerous. However, some are serious. In 2012, 858 people died from MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome), which first appeared in Saudi Arabia and spread to the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and America. A MERS outbreak occurred in Korea in May 2015, the largest outbreak outside the Arabian Peninsula.

In 2013, 774 people died from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

How long does the corona virus live?

The incubation period is up to two weeks, which allows the virus to spread in personal contact. Symptoms of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) can appear in as little as two days or up to 14 days (ranges vary from 2-10 days, 2-14 days and 10-14 days) in which the virus is contagious, but the Patient shows no symptoms.

What is a pandemic?

A new disease that is spreading worldwide is considered a pandemic. An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears and spreads around the world, and most people have no protection against it. Viruses that have caused pandemics in the past usually come from animal influenza viruses. Coronavirus is considered a pandemic when there are persistent outbreaks in several parts of the world.

How dangerous is corona virus and is it fatal?

Coronavirus is not always fatal if the infected person is treated early and effectively for their symptoms. It is important that the person is diagnosed and monitored correctly. If the coronavirus is not treated, deaths can occur depending on the severity. Since symptoms vary from person to person, it is best to get them treated as soon as possible.

Is there a cure for someone infected with the virus?

Coronavirus is a new virus, and if a disease is new, a vaccine must be developed to treat it. A new vaccine may take several years to develop. There is no specific treatment for the disease caused by a new coronavirus. However, many of the symptoms can be treated and therefore treatments based on the patient’s clinical condition are available.

Are Coronavirus Patients Recovering?

Many patients recover while being treated for their symptoms. The novel coronavirus causes a severe acute respiratory infection and the symptoms begin with fever followed by a dry cough. Most infected people would recover the same way they recover from the flu.

How can I protect myself against corona virus?

There are many precautions that can be taken to avoid coronavirus infection. Below are standard recommendations to prevent the spread of the infection:

, Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

, Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

, Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

, Stay home when you are sick.

, Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

, Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

, Cook meat and eggs thoroughly.

, Avoid close contact with people who have symptoms of respiratory diseases such as coughing and sneezing.

, Avoid live or dead animals, animal markets and products derived from animals (e.g. uncooked meat).

, Healthcare facilities should improve standard practices for preventing and fighting infections in hospitals, particularly in emergency rooms.

Health experts have pointed out that only a reusable N95 respirator certified by an independent agency can protect against the virus and protect others. Paper or polyurethane foam masks do not filter out particles that are responsible for the spread of infectious agents.

The WHO does not recommend specific health measures for travelers. In the event of symptoms suggestive of respiratory problems during or after the trip, travelers are encouraged to see a doctor and share their travel history with their doctor.