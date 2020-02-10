Three ID numbers can be requested for each registered telephone number.



China has launched a “Close Contact Detector” mobile app that allows people to check whether they are at risk of contracting the novel corona virus.

After the release on Saturday evening, users can scan a QR code via mobile apps such as Alipay, WeChat or QQ to make a request, reports the Xinhua news agency.

After registering with a phone number, users must enter their name and ID number to find out if they have been in close contact with an infected person. Three ID numbers can be requested for each registered telephone number.

Those who have had close contact are advised to stay at home and contact the local health authorities.

The app was developed by the General Office of the State Council, the National Health Commission and the China Electronics Technology Group Corporations (CETC).

According to the CETC, the app received support from several government agencies, including the National Health Commission, the Department of Transportation, the China Railway, and the Civil Aviation Administration of China, to ensure accurate, reliable, and authoritative data.

According to the National Health Commission, close contact refers to someone who has come up close without effective protection and has confirmed cases, suspected cases, or mild cases while the person was ill or had asymptomatic cases under the following conditions.

This includes people who work closely together, share the same classroom or live in the same house. medical personnel, family members or other persons who have been in close contact with patients in a closed environment and other patients in the same room and their caregivers; as well as passengers and crew members who were with patients (confirmed and suspected cases) and infected cases (mild cases and asymptomatic cases) in the same transport facility.

For example, on a flight, all passengers in the same row and three rows in front of and behind the suitcase seat, as well as flight attendants who provide cabin services in the region, are considered to be in close contact, while other passengers would be referred to as general contact.

In a fully enclosed, air-conditioned train, all passengers and crew members who are in the same compartment are considered to be in close contact.