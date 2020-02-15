TOKYO – The U.S. Embassy in Japan says Americans will be flown home aboard a quarantined cruise ship on a charter flight on Sunday.

About 380 Americans are on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked in Yokohama, a port city southwest of Tokyo. So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for new types of coronavirus after 67 new cases were found on Saturday.

The plane will arrive in Japan late Sunday and people will be flown to Travis Air Force Base, California, with some passengers continuing to fly to Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, the message said in a letter to passengers and crew on Was put online on Saturday.

After arriving in the U.S., quarantine must be done every two weeks, the letter said.

Everyone will be given an exam before being admitted to the charter flight, and those with symptoms of illness are not allowed to board the plane, the embassy said.

“We are aware that this has been a stressful experience and we continue to strive to provide as much support as possible and to bring you back safely and quickly with family and friends in the United States,” it said.

One of the American passengers, Matthew Smith, who tweeted on board the ship, including photos of the food passengers, expressed disappointment at what he called “a wrench” that the American government threw into the quarantine that he and others had attempted to keep on the ship.

Smith said he needed to restart the 14-day quarantine period, although he was due to get off the ship next week.

“OK, so here’s the thing: as long as the Japanese health authorities’ official plan is to quarantine those of us who are still healthy in less than four days, why would I want to interfere by making an offer from US officials to fly us back to Travis? “he said on Twitter.

The letter to the Americans about the Diamond Princess warns: “If you choose not to return this charter flight, you will not be able to return to the United States for some time.”

The Japanese Ministry of Health allowed eleven passengers to disembark on Friday. People over 80 years of age with underlying illnesses as well as people who stay in windowless cabins during the 14-day quarantine can spend the night in a designated facility on land.

This quarantine should end on Wednesday, which means that people may be able to get out of the boat as long as they are healthy.

Regardless, the Japanese government announced on Saturday that a charter flight to bring Japanese out of Wuhan – the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak – will depart on Sunday and return on Monday. That would be the fifth such aircraft for Japan.

In addition to the cases on the cruise ship, Japan has reported 55 other cases. Three new cases were reported in Wakayama Prefecture in central Japan on Saturday, and eight more in Tokyo.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.