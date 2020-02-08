YOKOHAMA, Japan – At least 12 Americans aboard a quarantined cruise ship off the coast of Japan have had positive results for the new corona virus at the center of the fatal outbreak that broke out in China – and now some passengers are voicing their opinion.

They are among the 3,700 passengers and crew members of the Diamond Princess who have to stay on board for 14 days. A total of 64 coronavirus cases were confirmed on the quarantine.

This comes when the US embassy in China reported the first American death from the new virus on Saturday. The 60-year-old man died in a hospital in Beijing on Thursday, increasing the death toll to over 720. Worldwide, more than 34,000 people are infected with the flu-like virus from the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Rebecca Fraser, one of the Americans who was diagnosed with the Diamond Princess, was told that she would be hospitalized for 14 days, although officials originally told her she would stay there for three days.

“This is very worrying for me,” she said. “So I asked the US Embassy for additional information. I haven’t heard of it yet.”

She said she was worried about her husband, who is still on the ship.

“What should he do if he is released and I don’t? Because … he underwent surgery shortly before we left. So he was in a wheelchair all the time. So he has to take care of packing.” what’s still in the room and everything in style. it really concerns me, “she said.

Julie Choy, a quarantined passenger on an American cruise ship, told our sister company KGO-TV that her vacation had changed in no time. She said she boarded the Diamond Princess on January 20, and five days later a man on board tested positive for the corona virus.

“When I tried to find out who got sick and whether it was my next room, nobody said anything. It’s a mystery,” she said.

Although Choy is not symptomatic, her everyday life begins by reading her own temperature. She said the food was at her door and she was only allowed to leave her hut for an hour and a half every four days.

“I have an anxiety attack because the room I’m in is an interior with no windows. So every day and hour is so long and the same,” she said.

In a statement, Princess Cruises said the Japanese government had provided medical personnel and 7,000 face masks to the ship. The quarantine end date is currently February 19.

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.