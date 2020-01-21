Corona del Sol senior defends the most important on and off the field

advertisement

(Photo courtesy of Nathaniel Thompson)

Nathaniel Thompson is the central defender of Corona del Sol. He is no stranger to being selfless and defending what is most important to him on the soccer field.

He lives his life the same way.

In middle school, Thompson participated in the “Best Buddies” program for children with special needs, which his older brother also did in high school in Corona del Sol.

“From then on I kind of fell in love with her and that was still my biggest passion,” said Thompson. “I keep going as long as I can and serve the community as long as I can and try to make the difference I can.”

It is therefore not surprising that after graduating from high school, Thompson continues to work for people with special needs with LEAP (Learning Enrichment After-School Program), an extracurricular program for Tempe middle and high school students with intellectual and developmental disabilities is.

Thompson’s idea was to use planters for horticultural therapy, a professional practice that uses gardening and plants to improve physical and mental health.

“It’s a sensory thing where you can put your hands in the dirt and just feel the plants, seeds and water, something that you can get out of the classroom and have fun with,” he said.

“To learn that something grows and is successful, it has to be equipped with a support system, constant care and attention. You can’t just plant a seed and leave it there. It needs water. You need constant water. It’s like growing up a child who needs care, needs attention. … It makes it tangible and everyone learns better if you are interested and have fun and enjoy it. Everyone likes high school biology classes when you sit at the lab tables and not at your desk. “

Thompson managed to raise $ 3,000 to fund his project by sending letters from various Valley churches to family, friends, and the Knights of Columbus.

To his astonishment, the cost of the planter boxes was only $ 600. Another $ 2,400 later filled a wish list with customizable recreational devices, books, puzzles, board games, gardening tools, cooking utensils, Amazon tablets, streaming devices, and two iPads.

“One of the things I’ve noticed over the years is that they use these iPads a lot,” said Thompson. “But most of the time they won’t have enough because some of the kids are non-verbal, and even if they have no problems speaking, they will continue to use the iPads for communication apps.”

Thompson is also involved in the Make-A-Wish Foundation as a member of the Foundation Youth Leadership Council, which meets once a month to discuss goals and host guest speakers. The foundation had 420 wishes last year.

“We all use our preferred weeks at our schools and have different types of fundraisers at our schools to raise money for the program,” said Thompson.

“I’m going to dress mine with another girl from my school in mid-March, so we’ll dress that together. … Our goal is $ 3,000 for our fundraiser personally from our school, and I think we’ll go far beyond that. It’s great. It really only brings the school together. “

What does the future look like for high school graduates?

Thompson will continue to work for the Tempe community over the next four years as he completes his supply chain studies at Arizona State University.

“Wherever I am, wherever I end up, I’ll do some research, find out where the special needs programs are, how well they’re funded, and where the needs are,” said Thompson. “Whatever I can find, I will do it because it means so much to me and it is so passionate.

“And if I ever get to the point where I can organize one of these events for these children, I can’t imagine how it would feel. It is a goal of my life to put something together for those people who really need it and deserve it. “

