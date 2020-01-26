Cork Offaly beats in the strong third quarter

advertisement

Cork

0-20

–

0-13

Offaly

A strong third quarter showing – in which the hosts beat Offaly 0-6 to 0-1 – made Cork a winning start to life in Division 3 of the Allianz football competition.

advertisement

Beyond the minimum at the break, and a distant second for pieces from the opening half, Cork started the second period on purpose and was back on par within 50 seconds of the throw-in when half-time sub Michael Hurley immediately announced himself in proceedings.

Brian Hartnett sent Cork for the first time in almost half an hour during his league debut and the home team could have had the opening goal of the game, Kevin Crowley’s drive skipped the wrong side of the bar.

A foul on Ruairi Deane enabled Ciaran Sheehan to push the rebels on three clear, 0-12 to 0-9, Offaly’s first half of the work undone by Cork’s impressive start to the second half.

A Bernard Allen free at 51 minutes was Offaly’s first score of the second period and their first in 22 minutes, but their intensity and movement was a shadow of what it had been in the first half and so they didn’t get any closer to their opponents. That Offaly only managed to win three second half points, of which two were free, says enough.

Michael Hurley answered this for free with a brace, Castlehaven sent one of the different Cork replacements, along with Tadhg Corkery, John O’Rourke and Colm O’Callaghan, to make an impression both from open play and on the scoreboard at their introduction.

The final quarter was a near-copy of the third, Cork beat Offaly 0-6 to 0-2 from the 62nd minute.

It is important to note that this was Cork’s first win over Páirc Uí Chaoimh, in a league or championship, since the Munster semi-final at Tipperary in the summer of 2014. Manager Ronan McCarthy will be happy for that bad, bad run to correct on own ground. And with regard to a quick and necessary return to Division 2 to prevent involvement in the new Tier 2 championship, it was necessary to start with two points. He has done that on all fronts.

Offaly had led 0-9 to 0-8 at the break, all visitors’ scores came from open play.

The hosts had certainly made the better start when they race 0-3 to 0-1 in front after 11 minutes, Ciaran Sheehan among the early contributors, but they would not score in the 14 minutes after the full-forward effort.

Offaly picked up six without an answer during this period, their growing dominance stemmed from their success in swallowing various Cork restarts. The lively Anton Sullivan started their scoring outburst, with Ruairi McNamee leveling business after Offaly won the subsequent kick-out.

This trend continued, with Cian Johnson and the lively Bernard Allen (0-3) both finding the goal of sending Faithful men 0-7 to 0-3.

Cognizant of his teammates struggled around the middle, and the extent to which Offaly set up successful attacks from the same department, Cork goalkeeper Micheál Martin sent a few short kickouts to ensure primary possession for the home team. That said, Sam Ryan’s full-back failure to keep one of these short kickouts in play accurately summarized a difficult first 20 minutes for Cork.

It was up to Sheehan to finish Cork’s almost fifteen minutes waiting for a score of any description. Sean White narrowed the gap even further, but with Offaly’s inward jumps continuing to cause problems for the Cork full-back line every time they were fed, the visitors ensured that their opponents were not let down on level.

Cathal O’Mahony landed three points near the break, two of which were dead-ball efforts, but Ronan McCarthy’s troops were still lagging behind the short whistle.

That all changed in the second period.

Meanwhile, the promotion hopes of Derry’s Division Three suffered an early blow because they were being held by a Leitrim party that fully earned their Celtic Park draw Saturday night.

Keith Beirne was the Leitim hero with nine points from an error-free screen when the Terry Hyland team frustrated Derry and fully benefited from a quirky Oak Leaf pass.

A great opening of the Connacht team that showed eight changes from the side humiliated by Roscommon in the FBD League saw them lead 1-3 top 0-1 after 13 minutes, Cillian McGloin the goal scorer after Derry-keeper Odhran Lynch hit a high ball.

Scorers for Cork: M Hurley (0-5, 0-1 free); C O’Mahony (0-3, 0-2 free), C Sheehan (0-3, 0-1 free); S White, J O’Rourke (0-2 each); C O’Callaghan, T Corkery, B Hartnett, K Crowley, R Deane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: R McNamee (0-4, 0-2 cutter), B Allen (0-4, 0-1 free), A Sullivan (0-4); C Johnson (0-1).

Cork: M Martin; S Powter, S Ryan, P Ring; K Crowley, L O’Donovan, M Taylor; Maguire, T. Clancy; R Deane, S White, B Hartnett; D Gore, C Sheehan, C O’Mahony.

Subs: M Hurley for Gore (HT); J O’Rourke for Clancy (50); C O’Callaghan for O’Mahony (56); T Corkery for O’Donovan (59); P Murphy for Sheehan (67)

Offaly: P Dunican; D Hogan, E Rigney, N Darby; E. Carroll, D. Dempsey, J. Hayes; C Mangan, M Brazil; S Horan, R McNamee, C McNamee; C. Johnson, B. Allen, A. Sullivan.

Subs: R McEvoy for C McNamee (16 minutes); C Donohue for McEvoy (48); M Abbott for C Johnson (57); J Dempsey for Brazil (59); C Donnelly for Horan (64).

Referee: D O’Mahoney (Tipperary).

advertisement