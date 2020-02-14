Cork City

0

–

1

Shelbourne

It was a case of late heartache for Cork City on Valentine’s Day when a goal from Ciaran Kilduff in the 86th minute gave Shelbourne the win when she returned to the Premier Division and Neale Fenn’s newly-formed team had much more to do with discouragement Test of back-to-back away games against Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.

Shelbourne’s Sean Quinn celebrates after the game before the shed end. Photo: INPHO / Laszlo Geczo

For both sides, but for different reasons, this was more of a first day in big school than the first night of a new season. For the hosts, it was about seeing how Fenn’s young birds would fly on the first try, while for the visitors, the game meant the club’s return to the top league after a seven-year absence.

In a sign of changing times at Turner’s Cross, some of the most famous faces on Shelbourne Square belonged, and Karl Sheppard quickly returned to Leeside to give his experience and amazing speed of work to a page that was promising. Young talents included other experienced ones Activists like Kilduff, Ryan Brennan and the well-traveled Gary Deegan, who wore the captain’s armband.

When the faithful returned to the cross at the start of another campaign – with decent support from Shels Travel that helped increase the number of visitors to 3,961 – the feverish debate among the locals was more or less even between the potential for a takeover of Preston North End and the How Split Many players may be identified in their team’s starting eleven. These are interesting times in City, to say the least.

At the kick-off, everything was announced on the staff front. Fenn set up a team that included no fewer than eight debutants for the club. Newly deployed skipper Gearoid Morrissey was the only survivor of the 2017 double-ended side and Ronan Hurley and Daire O’Connor, the only other players with previous first team appearances for City.

This would inevitably make it difficult for the home team to unite, and since this was also a step for the opposition, it was perhaps understandable that the opening exchanges had a loose, nervous, and even hectic feeling on both sides The Struggle for Possession and the tension on the first night was evident when City’s Arsenal loan, center-back Joseph Olowu, met Kilduff, which required referee Andriano Reale’s reassuring intervention.

Ciaran Kilduff from Shelbourne in action against Joe Redmond from Cork City. Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sports file

With so many new faces in the ranks of the city, Dylan McGlade, a threat on the left, and Henry Ochieng, who always tried to direct traffic or drive forward from the base of the midfield, caught the eye. Typical of a first half, in which the rebels promised far more than they ran out, was a passage after half an hour that the ball quickly moved from defense to attack, in a series of great solo bursts from first Cian Coleman and then Daire O’Connor. However, when the latter passed an inviting pass to Kyron Stabana, who overlapped in a great position on the right side of the box, the full-back hit the final ball across the face of the Shels goal.

Of the two teams, City definitely saw more of the ball in the last third, but with no really clear chances, and visitors almost let them pay until the break when they paid for the game’s first real goal attempt. Ryan Brennan hit Dayle Rooney’s cross with one Header that came back into play from the post.

In the second half, and now that McGlade was fighting for the end product after his promising start, the winger made way for Deshane Dalling’s QPR loan on the hour. Minutes later, City’s new goalkeeper Liam Bossin was seriously put into action for the first time. He did well to spread and keep Kilduff away after Cian Coleman was muscled by the ball and Sean Quinn had brought the Shels striker clean through town Tor.

But although the guests had come into play much more, it looked as if the home team should have taken the lead in the 78th minute when the unmarked Olowu narrowly missed a header after a cross from Daire O’Connor from almost in front of the gate.

But then, from an even more inviting position before the shed end, Kilduff wasn’t felt deficient in the 86th minute when the experienced striker after a Sheppard corner where the guests had made an initial attempt to return from the crossbar , The right place was at the right time to nod the ricochet across the line and bring the three points back to Tolka Park.

CORK TOWN: Bossin, Stabana, Redmond, Olowu, Hurley, Coleman, Morrissey, Ochieng (Byrne 87), O’Connor, McGlade (Dalling 60), Dillon (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 70)

SHELBOURNE: Brady, Friel, Byrne, O’Reilly, Rooney (Kabia 80), Deegan, Quinn, Sheppard, Brennan (Farrell 56), Kilduff

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare)

