Cork City has confirmed that Preston North End bought the transfer clauses for Alan Browne and Sean Maguire, but added that they have not formally partnered with the Championship Club.

Although City has not released any numbers, it is believed that the deal for the club is worth around € 500,000.

In a statement to its members, Cork City’s board of directors said it had “entered into an agreement with Preston North End to sell the sales clauses for Alan Browne and Sean Maguire that would assist the club in securing its prime ministerial 2020 license.

“The board would also like to reject reports that a previously unreported tax liability was the main reason for this decision.

Although the revenue commissioners were completely exonerated, this liability arose in the normal course of business and was shown at the last FORAS general meeting as part of the total debt.

The Board would also like to confirm that CCFC has not formally partnered with Preston North End and will be voted on by Membership regarding further decisions. Nevertheless, we would like to thank Preston North End and her employees for their efforts to bring this transfer contract over the line in the past few days.

“The Board will continue to work in the best interests of the Cork City Football Club and its members, including examining any potential football club funding options that are currently underway.

“The board will make another announcement in the coming days that relates to the current position of the club and the general meeting.

“Most importantly, we are all here to support the Cork City Football Club. Our main focus should now be on supporting our manager Neale Fenn and his young and hungry squad when they face Shelbourne tomorrow night.”