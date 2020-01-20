Corinne Foxx pays homage to Dad Jamie Foxx on Instagram

advertisement

Proud daughter! Jamie Foxxdaughter Corrine The 52-year-old was nominated for an outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his appearance in Just Mercy.

“A family affair,” said the 25-year-old with a star Emoji in a photo with her father and half-sister Annalize Bishop on the SAG red carpet. “@Iamjamiefoxx, of course I’m proud of the entertainer you are. Your talent is unprecedented. But above all, I’m proud of the person you are – thoughtful, friendly, authentic. Thank you for showing us how we can walk through this life with grace and integrity, ”she wrote with a pink heart.

DAVID SWANSON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

advertisement

Jamie had the sweetest reaction to his daughter’s kind words. “You are my heart. It means the world can share these moments with you … and the world is more ready because it’s your turn next … I love you.”

In the photo, Corrine shone in a gold dress with a fringe detail. Her sister, 10, was wearing a trendy top and trousers with gold details. Jamie naturally looked elegant in a breathtaking tuxedo.

The fans were moved by Corrine’s kind words for her father and their mutual admiration. “Beautiful family full of great talents,” commented one user. Another added: “This is so valuable !!! And so the answer is … #afatherslove. ‘

While Jamie was allowed to share his special night with his daughters, he also had a little reunion with the former In Living Color partner Jennifer Lopez, “J.Lo is my homely husband, we started with In Living Color together,” said Jamie access after he met her on the red carpet. “I applaud her. She used to say, “One day J, one day J” because we were both new to this show [and] sometimes they made it difficult for her because she was so beautiful. And I said, “Your beauty won’t get anywhere. You are absolutely incredible.”

He continued to pour over her work at Hustlers, adding: “What she did in this last film, man … I mean, come on. “Really?” It is more difficult when a person has such a light to be the beautiful Hollywood actress, but when she submits the play it is wonderful to see. She has done it before in Selena, but now I see that her circle is closing, she has grown, she takes care of it. … we celebrate it. “A great father and friend? Jamie really has it all.

advertisement