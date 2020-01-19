advertisement

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor thinks “it will be Trump for another four years” unless the Democratic party can work together.

Speaking to the Irish Times, following Slipknot’s epic main show at 3Arena in Dublin this week, the subject of the upcoming US presidential election and whether President Trump gets a new term of office arose.

“I’d like to say no,” he begins. “Hillary Clinton would lose to everyone because there were more people who didn’t like her than her. People have not liked Hillary Clinton for more than 20 years.

“You can deal with Trump because he’s such a stupid idiot. Many people are dealing with him, that’s why they voted for him, “Corey continues, explaining his conviction that democrats” think they’re smarter than everyone else. “

He adds: “There are people who said they would never vote for Hillary Clinton, even though they knew that Trump’s ghost was there. Trump is also their fault. People who refuse to see what needs to happen is why we get Trump.

“Whoever the nominee is, whether it’s Sanders, Biden or Warren, regardless of who it is, if all Democrats don’t come on the same page as one and vote for those people – it’s Trump for another four years.

“The thing that will keep Trump under control is when the senate is turned around. If Democrats can turn the Senate around, it will contain Trump for at least the next four years. “

In addition to a presidential election, 2020 has a lot to offer for the Slipknot frontman, says Kerrang! that he will continue to work on his upcoming solo album.

“I wrote about 26 songs for it. It will be the best 90s album ever. That’s the only way I can really describe it. Part of it is a reflection of being sick and tired of this nutless rock’nroll I have seen lately that is really soft. I like that my rock is driving me crazy. But I am used to that, I am a fucking dick! “

He is also working on his fifth book and has finished writing a horror film script, for which he turned on makeup effect legend Tom Savini – the same man who helped create Corey’s latest Slipknot mask.

Slipknot is currently touring the UK as part of their European We Are Not Your Kind tour. Buy your tickets here.

Slipknot tour 2020

January

16 Manchester, United Kingdom – Manchester Arena

17 Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena

18 Glasgow, United Kingdom – SSE Hydro

20 Sheffield, United Kingdom – Flydsa Arena

21 Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

22 Cardiff, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena

24 Birmingham, United Kingdom – Birmingham Arena

25 London, United Kingdom – The O2

28 Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

29 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

30 Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

February

01 Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rockhal

02 Lyon, France – Halle Tony Garnier

04 Budapest, Hungary – Sport arena

06 Lodz, Poland – Atlas Arena

08 Stuttgart, Germany – Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle

09 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

11 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

12 Zurich, Switzerland – Hall Stadium

14 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena

17 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

18 Dortmund, Germany – Westfalenhalle

20 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

21 Stockholm, Sweden – Ericsson Globe

22 Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

24 Helsinki, Finland – Hartwall Arena

March

20 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

21 Tokyo, Japan – Knotfest Japan

24 Singapore – Singapore Rockfest

27 Jakarta, Indonesia – Hammersonic festival

29 Manila, Phillipines – Amoranto stadium

July

31 Cologne, Germany – Stadium

August

1 Wacken, Germany – Wacken Open Air

7 Berlin, Germany – Waldbühne

10 Barcelona, ​​Spain – Knotfest at Sea

22 Milton Keynes, United Kingdom – Knotfest UK

