The first song from Corb Lund’s album Agricultural Tragic from 2019 is straight out of the life of the singer-songwriter. The happy and cheerful route was inspired by a wrong hunting trip.

The rancher and rodeo rider who became artist Lund, friend and fellow musician Evan Felker, was at the end of a 10-day moose hunt in Idaho when their animals were gone – and the military buddy who was with them was not happy. Lund giggles as he thinks about the subsequent search for the runaway horses and mules, but both his own description of that moment and the lyrics in the third verse of “90 seconds of your time” suggest a more serious concern about what can happen when veterans return from war?

Read on to learn the story behind “90 seconds of your time” in Lund’s own words.

I have a song called “90 seconds of your time” from my new record “Agricultural Tragic”. [Laughs] And what happened, we were on a 10-day moose hunt, deep, deep in the mountains of Idaho, with my friend Evan Felker from Turnpike Troubadours, and on the eighth day we came back from hunting to find them that all of our animals were untied and they were in the middle of nowhere. And we still don’t know whether they were untied or whether some area fighters untied them, but the likelihood that four or five of them will be untied alone is really slim.

So we spent the next two days hunting, instead of tracking down elk, we tracked down our own horses and mules, and this Army Ranger friend of ours who kind of helped us hunt woods [laughs] goes with one big .44 magnum around and tells us how great it will be to find these animals in another camp and he knows this country so well that we could bury these boys and they will never be found and so said Me: “Kurt, I need 90 seconds of your time to figure out if we’re really going to kill people here, because I don’t want to spend the rest of my life in American prison as an aid to murder.” [laughs]

So he assured me – he said, “Oh, we’ll just shoot her in the leg.” [Laughs] So that somehow made it better.

WATCH: Corb Lund shares the story behind “90 seconds of your time”