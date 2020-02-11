When it was released on home video here in the U.S. in 2018, Coralie Fargeat‘S revenge was a pure offer with no special features (apart from the trailer of the film), but anyone who wants to dive deeper will be excited to see a special limited edition offer from Second Sight Films from the UK on the way. And it’s full of brand new bonus content.
The publication will even include a softcover book that contains an essay we wrote ourselves Mary Beth McAndrewswho wrote an excellent Revenge article for BD just last month.
Here’s the full breakdown …
Special features
- Out for Blood: A new interview with director Coralie Fargeat and actress Matilda Lutz
- The Coward: a new interview with actor Guillaume Bouchede
- Fairy Tale Violence: a new interview with cameraman Robrecht Heyvaert
- New interview with composer Robin Coudert
- New audio commentary by Kat Ellinger, author and editor of Diabolique
Limited edition content
- Rigid slipcase with new graphics by Adam Stothard
- Poster with new graphics
- Softcover book with new text by Mary Beth McAndrews and Elena Lazic
In Revenge: “Rich, arrogant and married, Richard has his beloved Jen (Matilda Lutz) to his luxurious retreat for a romantic getaway. However, her plans are interrupted by the sudden early arrival of his two shabby “coworkers” for their hunting trip. Your initial advances become much uglier and culminate in a brutal attack. Jen is dead in the desert. “
“Coralie Fargeat’s explosive, breathtaking debut undermines a well-established genre and gains widespread recognition and instant cult status.”
The Region B version can be pre-ordered from today and is available immediately May 11th,