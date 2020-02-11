When it was released on home video here in the U.S. in 2018, Coralie Fargeat‘S revenge was a pure offer with no special features (apart from the trailer of the film), but anyone who wants to dive deeper will be excited to see a special limited edition offer from Second Sight Films from the UK on the way. And it’s full of brand new bonus content.

The publication will even include a softcover book that contains an essay we wrote ourselves Mary Beth McAndrewswho wrote an excellent Revenge article for BD just last month.

Out for Blood: A new interview with director Coralie Fargeat and actress Matilda Lutz

The Coward: a new interview with actor Guillaume Bouchede

Fairy Tale Violence: a new interview with cameraman Robrecht Heyvaert

New interview with composer Robin Coudert

New audio commentary by Kat Ellinger, author and editor of Diabolique

Rigid slipcase with new graphics by Adam Stothard

Poster with new graphics

Softcover book with new text by Mary Beth McAndrews and Elena Lazic

In Revenge: “Rich, arrogant and married, Richard has his beloved Jen (Matilda Lutz) to his luxurious retreat for a romantic getaway. However, her plans are interrupted by the sudden early arrival of his two shabby “coworkers” for their hunting trip. Your initial advances become much uglier and culminate in a brutal attack. Jen is dead in the desert. “

“Coralie Fargeat’s explosive, breathtaking debut undermines a well-established genre and gains widespread recognition and instant cult status.”

The Region B version can be pre-ordered from today and is available immediately May 11th,