Cops Say Killer near Disney told them kids at Sleepover

advertisement

Florida father Anthony Todt – According to the police, he had killed his wife, three young children and the family dog ​​in their home near Disney World.

The 44-year-old Todt initially claimed that everyone had the flu and, according to the cops, gave no indication that his family had been killed.

In shocking new details, the publication said Todt allegedly claimed to the Florida police that his children – Alek13 Tyler, 11 and Zoe, 4 – stayed.

advertisement

Relatives were concerned about the children and Anthony’s wife Megan, 42, is missing.

When the deputy sheriff from Osceola County entered the Todt family in Celebration on January 13 – a Disney-designed and developed condominium – they said he told them that the children stayed at a friend’s house and his wife was upstairs slept.

Instead, the police found the bodies of his wife and children wrapped in blankets in the master bedroom.

Todt then confessed to the murders, the cops claimed.

He had allegedly stabbed her in the stomach several times (except Zoe) before attempting to commit suicide.

He is accused of four murders and cruelty to animals because he also killed the family dog Airy,

The reports found that the corpses were decomposing and each had stab wounds, MailOnline.com reported.

The police said they noticed a “strong bad smell” when entering the house, the publication said.

A police officer said that “a foot that is black and blue sticks out of the blankets.”

Todt is said to have lived with the rotting bodies for at least two weeks.

Megan had small stab wounds, 3.2 x 1.1 cm, and Alex was reported to have a 5.9 x 3 cm stab wound. Alex’s body turned a brown-green color and his feet were mummified.

Zoe had no obvious signs or injuries and it is not clear how she died, the report said.

However, all the bodies were found together in a bedroom on the second floor of the house, according to the autopsy reports.

The police believe that Todt was in debt and the family was evicted from their home in Celebration, Florida.

An FBI agent was reportedly investigating him for Connecticut fraud.

A relative said that Megan made a remark that “the world ended on the 28th”.

“He’s cooperating with the investigation, I can tell you that.” Sheriff Russ Gibson said about Todt’s “despicable” crime.

When the police arrested Todt, the report indicated that he was trembling and could hardly stand after taking Benadryl to kill himself.

Todt has had a tragedy, as Radar exclusively revealed, that his father had gone to prison 40 years ago for a similar crime.

In 1980, when Anthony was 4 years old, he had a strange attempt to kill his mother, Loretta Todtin their house. According to an article by the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1981, he heard his mother scream in the middle of the night before she saw her “wrestling” with a man – later than John Chairmonte – in bed. Chairmonte finally shot Loretta’s eyes and ran away.

Anthony’s mother survived the shootout even though she lost an eye and had a bullet in her skull. It was later discovered that Anthony’s father, Robert Todt, was responsible for the attack.

The man – who was admitting to having an affair at the time – was convicted of hiring Chairmonte, a former special student at the school he was working on, to murder Loretta.

Robert Todt was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for attempted murder, criminal prosecution and conspiracy. Loretta finally divorced him and moved away.

advertisement