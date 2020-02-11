Posted on Feb 11, 2020 / 02:21 PM CST

/ Updated: February 11, 2020 / 3:30 p.m. CST

David Sweetwood Lillian Peterson (left) and Parker A. Reed (right). (Courtesy of Copperas Cove ISD)

Copperas Cove High School members Lillian Peterson and David Sweetwood will perform with the Texas All-State 6A Band in San Antonio on Saturday, and CCHS choir student Parker A. Reed will be part of the Texas All-State 6A 2020 Texas All-State 6A Choir Clinic / Convention of the Music Teachers Association.

This is an honor that only 2.6 percent of the musicians who initially audition actually achieve.

Peterson and Sweetwood are both members of the CCHS Wind Ensemble, under the CCISD director of bands Tony Chapa, and were selected for the award in a competitive process that took place across the state this year at the district, region, and area level.

Sweetwood is a trumpet student of Kenneth Marina, director of Junior High School at S.C. Lee, and Peterson is a flute student of Kathryn Kelley, director of Junior High School at Copperas Cove. Reed started learning music at the age of 12, both in school and in private lessons. She participated in the all-state competition as Alto 1.

This is the second time that Peterson has been selected for the all-state band performance. It is the first time that Sweetwood is a member of a TMEA all-state organization.

Reed qualified for the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana in November with a solo musical play in June and eventually landed one of the coveted spots in the all-state choir under the direction of CCHS choir director Jim Barker.

Parker A. Reed. (Courtesy of Copperas Cove ISD)

All-State is the highest honor a music student in Texas can receive. 1,795 students are selected in a process that began with over 66,800 students from across the state vying for the honor of performing in one of 15 ensembles, including bands, orchestras and choirs. The competition process begins throughout the state in auditions conducted by 33 TMEA regions. Individual musicians play selected music for a jury that evaluates each instrument or each voice. A selected group of musicians from their region rises from this ranking to compete in eight TMEA regional competitions with musicians from other regions. The top-ranked musicians who were rated in the TMEA Area competitions qualify for a performance in a TMEA all-state music group.

Belton High School singers, Kara Fish, Gracie Krieg, Ethan Matous, Jackson Reasoner and Rachel Schiller, were also selected as members of the Texas All-State Choirs. All five will perform with the best musicians in the state and collaborate with renowned clinicians at this week’s Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) convention in San Antonio.

(Courtesy Belton Independent School District)

