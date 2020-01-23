advertisement

One of the most important catalysts for fashion development in Nigeria, founder and executive director of Lagos Fashion Week and a fervent proponent of African fashion joins the line-up of sustainability experts and innovators Copenhagen Fashion Summit 2020.

Akerele joins other fashion fixtures on the Global fashion agenda produced event, including H&MChief Executive Officer Karl-Johan Persson , Vanessa Friedman, fashion director of The New York Times, Eva Kruse, chief executive officer of Global fashion agenda, Olivier Fournier Executive Vice-President Corporate Development and Social Affairs, Hermès International and Max Bittner DIRECTOR, Cloakroom Collective.

The theme of the upcoming Copenhagen Fashion Summit is “Redesigning Growth.”

On their Instagram they shared:

We are excited to announce eight prominent speakers who will be taking the stage at the Copenhagen Fashion Summit! ⁠⠀⁠⠀

These leading voices bring extensive expertise and experience from the fashion industry to the 2020 summit. Browse our latest announced names in the gallery and click on the link in bio to read more about each of them! ⁠⠀

Previous speakers at the two-day event were speakers from brands such as Nike, PVH Corp.. and Adidasand individuals such as Katharine Hamnett and Michael Preysman, founder and CEO of Everlane. The event has also had strategic partners such as ASOS Group , barrier, H&M, Target and Li & Fung. The 2019 Copenhagen Fashion top attracted more than 1,300 participants.

More information about the event on https://www.copenhagenfashionsummit.com/

