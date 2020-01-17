Coon Cry: Kodak Black claims prison guards are slowly trying to kill him The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Kodak Blacks The time behind bars is much harder than he would have ever imagined. He claims the staff are looking for him.

Complex reports that the Florida native has had a very tough experience trying to use his time. According to the report, Bill Kapri claims that the prison badges have been conspired against everyone under the direction of two senior officials. He described the alleged act in a very long Instagram post that went live on January 16.

advertisement

“Lieutenant F. Arroyo was very vindictive of me and I have a strong feeling that it has to do with being straightened, laced, injured, and brutally beaten two weeks before my trial date.

There’s a big conspiracy against me in this building. “He wrote. “Santiago Torres is misusing her position in the Miami FDC and abusing her authority. She wrote fake event reports about me to get phone privileges that I get in solitary confinement once a week. “

The rapper “No Flockin” also suspects that the police deliberately upset him to give him more prison time. “One morning she pulled me out of my cell to let me know that she was going to remove my pretty little friend from my visiting list.” For no other reason than to insult my misery. I am unable to see my partner while I am locked in this hell hole. “In addition, he says that his visits and emails will be rejected.

Kodak Black is currently serving 46 months on a federal weapon charge.

advertisement