The Delhiites woke up to a cold morning on Monday morning. The minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius, four steps below the average of the season.

The meteorological department has forecast mostly clear skies with moderate fog for today.

The highest temperature should be around 23 degrees Celsius, said a senior official.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi at 9:34 AM was recorded at 303 AM. The AQI in Faridabad was recorded at 282 p.m., Ghaziabad 324 p.m., Greater Noida 302 p.m., Gurgaon 247 p.m. and Noida 319 p.m.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as “bad”, 301 to 400 as “very bad” and 401 to 500 as “severe”.

