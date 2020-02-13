Sam Douglas Bishop III

A chef at a city fire restaurant in The Villages was arrested for the second time in the same number of months after missing a court hearing.

Sam Douglas Bishop III, 32, of Lady Lake, was arrested at his home at 1203 Palmetto Lane on Saturday at 2:47 a.m. after missing the court date last month. He was booked into Lake County Prison and released after paying a $ 2,000 bail.

Bishop had been released for the third arrest in 10 years after he was arrested on January 7 for an arrest warrant against DUI for property damage and crimes against DUI, and had resisted the arrest and driving while the license was suspended.

According to the arrest warrant, Bishop had been found driving a Camaro with the engine running at around 1:30 a.m. on January 2 after bumping into an aluminum post attached to a carport in a house on the historic side of the villages. A Lady Lake policeman came to the scene in Kim Lane and several times ordered Bishop to park the car. When Bishop was finally awakened, he fled the scene on foot. He escaped capture and an arrest warrant was issued against him.

He was convicted of drunk drivers in Marion County in 2013 and 2018.

According to the arrest report, Bishop works as a cook / manager at City Fire at Brownwood Paddock Square.