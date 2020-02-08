Talk about either a famine or a festival. Caroline Conway’s 3,914 days in exile from Roscommon ended last month and now she hopes to perform for her home country for the third time in as many weeks.

Roscommon flies to the top of the 3rd division of the Lidl National Football League after two wins and goes to Fermanagh tomorrow to get three out of three.

The Connacht IFC champion was strengthened by the return of a 35-year-old veteran.

On May 9, 2009, Conway’s last flight to Kiltoom was before she returned. With this, she prevailed against Division 3 with a victory over Wicklow in Kiltoom.

Since then she has played for Dublin, Ballyboden St Enda and Ballyboden Wanderers.

She also took part in various adventure races, riding a bike and taking part in duathlons for Ireland. But then a serious back injury threatened all sports activities.

The surgery in July 2016 was the first step on the road to recovery – and to Roscommon’s football.

“It only makes you appreciate movement more,” she said. “Recovery was long and difficult, it was not an instant getting up.

“I couldn’t lift or drive for three weeks. I started running again and in the beginning it was about building up to 100 meters. It was crazy stuff.”

Conway, born and raised in Tulsk, made her county debut in 2001. In the same year they triumphed with a junior decision maker from all over Ireland.

The success was great and quick. She was part of a triumph in the UCD O’Connor Cup and won a provincial title with her club St Mary’s.

In 2005 Roscommon was crowned All-Ireland IFC champion and four years later she booked the first part of her intercounty career with a championship title.

Conway had moved to Dublin in 2006 and represented her new county the following year after joining forces with Ballyboden St. Enda on her arrival.

The club was successful in both the home and provincial championships, and while Conway was back at Roscommon, they finally announced this in 2009.

Her club career continued, but she looked for new ways to stay fit and started long-distance running before switching to elite cycling.

Conway cycled in the Irish development team in 2011 and continued to compete in duathlons for their country.

However, a crazy accident in March this year would have lasting effects. Conway was hit by a van and suffered serious back injuries.

“I was unable to put on socks or shoes or get in the car and sit at a desk for a few months before the surgery,” said Conway.

“I had tried chiropractors and physiotherapy. I tried very hard to restore it and not go the way of the operation, ”she added.

When I went to surgery I was told that I would be up and running again in six weeks. My eyes lit up, but it didn’t come out that way. Recovery was a little more complicated.

Conway finally got up and the months of rehab finally paid off.

Within a year of the operation, she returned to her GAA roots with Ballyboden Wanderers.

She admitted, “I was hesitant at the time, I said I was going to play the challenge game and you never know I could enjoy it. They even bought me a pair of boots so I could play. “

The small Rathfarnham Club offered Conway the opportunity to play football again.

And again the success flowed and Conway was selected from the selection of Junior Dubs Stars.

Roscommon manager Michael Finneran called and in January 2020 Conway was back in her county panel.

“When Mike asked me if I would play again this year, you have conflicting thoughts,” said Conway.

“At a glance, you say,” Just because I can, doesn’t mean I should. “Then on the other shoulder you hear people saying:” You will stand long enough and watch out for people playing. ”

“You should definitely try it while you still can.”

