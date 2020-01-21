advertisement

I’ve interviewed many companies across the country in many industries, from the largest multinationals to small and medium-sized companies. My focus was on whether and how these companies evaluate their tax operations models and how their tax teams are increasingly addressing regulatory, talented, technological and other challenges to develop a sustainable tax operations model.

I have noticed that some companies, especially the larger ones, have evolved in recent years to keep up with technological advances. However, tax and finance politicians are currently facing unprecedented pressure from various sources. Specifically, they are faced with ongoing problems arising from the 2017 Tax Cut and Employment Act and the landmark decision of the Supreme Court in 2018 in 2017 Wayfair In most states, this led to a shift from physical presence to an economic context as the basis for state taxation.

With these and other growing regulatory challenges, talent gaps, and the speed of technology change, companies struggle to keep up, let alone change their tax functions. Terri La Rae, partner at Deloitte Tax LLP and head of Global Operations Transformation for Tax, recently said: “Circumstances are causing many companies to step down and question everything from talent skills and operational processes to technology and data collection while they are their redefined tax operations model. ”

What should I do? For many companies, it makes sense to consider using experienced third-party companies to outsource some or all of their tax services in general, and in particular to sell and use tax services to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and significantly reduce costs Risk of non-compliance. But why now more than ever?

Why now

The following are some of the key factors that make the review of the indirect tax compliance model more urgent than ever:

The influence of Wayfair The risk and burden of compliance with sales and usage taxes have increased significantly.

The risk and burden of compliance with sales and usage taxes have increased significantly. There is a growing need for states to find additional sources of income through the TCJA.

States and local governments conduct more frequent and comprehensive tax audits for sales and use.

Sales and usage tax rates and rules are changing rapidly.

Companies struggle to find and retain talent.

States are increasingly using software, big data, and other sophisticated tools to identify companies that have not registered in the states in which they do business.

Companies need to replace labor-intensive processes with automated processes in order to reduce costs, increase efficiency, become more competitive and avoid disruptive government tax audits. You also need to save money, reduce risk, and avoid potential liabilities.

Companies and their managers are exposed to a significantly increased risk that none or inaccurate sales and tax regulations will be complied with. The risk is both financial and serious. Some states look back on years in which small business viability is at risk.

The above factors have increased the complexity and accountability of VAT and usage tax compliance, which in turn has increased audit risk, which can result in significantly increased and unexpected liability for both companies and potentially key executives ,

An example of aggressive government sales and tax auditing behavior was recently reported in the U.S. federal government Philadelphia Investigator, A relatively small Pennsylvania-based company selling goods in California on a Market Place Facilitator website was hit by the California tax authorities with a proposed $ 1.6 million adjustment in the six years to 2012.

Companies are also faced with increased operating costs and a much more competitive business environment. They also face increasing difficulties and costs in finding, training and retaining qualified personnel. There are a large number of complex rates and rule changes that occur not only at the state but also at the local level.

There has also been an increase in class action lawsuits from overworked customers. There have been two notable class action lawsuits in recent years: Walmart had to pay $ 5 million to set up a sales tax equalization fund and provide $ 3 to $ 15 Walmart gift cards to eligible participants. In another case, a district judge in Madison County, Illinois, gave final approval to a class action lawsuit alleging that Papa Johns Pizza had wrongly levied sales tax on delivery charges.

What do you do with all this danger and risk?

The increasing complexity and financial risk of non-compliance have prompted companies to reevaluate their entire process of complying with sales and tax regulations. It is the operational way in which transactions are tracked, calculated and reported for sales and tax purposes, but also how the returns are completed and filed. These processes for sales tax and usage tax include relationships, tax rates and rules, tax calculations, administration of exemption certificates, preparation of documents and returns as well as preparation and representation for exams.

What is the most efficient and cost effective way to do this required review of current sales and tax processes? Recommend changes as required;

implement these changes; and maintain the quality of sales and continuously use tax processing? Should you only use an in-house solution, just an outsourcing solution or an interim solution (e.g. hybrid outsourcing or co-sourcing)?

Who can better support companies in providing best practice solutions to minimize or eliminate these risks – internal staff with reduced internal resources, external experts or external consultants – who work with a reduced number of internal employees or take on the full function ? ? In this “create or buy” decision process, more and more large and small companies have chosen to outsource their tax compliance activities either fully or selectively. If the fit is right, outsourcing can offer both quantitative and qualitative benefits, so tax departments can focus on more value-added activities for the company, such as: B. Business and tax planning, improved audit defense, risk management and other company-defined priorities.

How do companies and their advisors determine whether the fit is suitable for sale and use tax compliance outsourcing?

There is no answer to the decision “in-house or outsourcing”.

There are several reasons to choose an internal solution:

Time to develop and deepen important internal and external relationships;

Broader career development with the ability to provide internal employees with the training needed to meet new needs that are tailored to the needs of the company;

Better compatibility of work and family;

Role of internal employees as trusted advisors to the company;

Short-term cost savings – no initial outsourcing fees.

Choosing a co-sourcing solution also has advantages:

Reduce the number of employees and achieve further cost savings.

Reduce the impact on other departments in the organization that are involved in the compliance process, such as: B. Accounts Payable, Treasury, etc.;

Improve compliance accuracy, which means that you and your company are less exposed to audit and financial risk.

Improve efficiency, accuracy and risk minimization while freeing up critical resources to focus on higher value tasks such as corporate and tax strategy and planning in an increasingly competitive and regulatory environment.

Introduction and implementation of new technologies such as AI, IoT, data analysis, offer data for your company to reduce costs and improve productivity.

Look objectively and with “new eyes” into your industry and your competitors and quickly exchange new information to increase your competitiveness.

Work directly with the tax and tax authorities in all countries where you do business.

Use the knowledge of other customers and use these relationships

Combine tax rate and tax tracking, sales and tax compliance, and audit preparation and defense under one expert.

Who can provide outsourced sales and tax services?

Although outsourcing may not work for all companies, for those who choose to outsource some or all of their sales and tax compliance functions, outsourcing service providers who can best provide the necessary sales and tax services are:

They can use their technology and value-added expertise in a cost-effective way to address a wide range of sales and tax problems, particularly customer-specific problems or processes that cannot easily be solved internally at an acceptable level of risk.

Proven success story of successful implementation in other companies;

They enjoy the reputation and reputation of a trusted company in all tax matters in the United States and around the world.

Deploy the resources to not only determine what features and operational changes are required now, but also in the future.

You should be particularly competent in internal tax operations, especially in compliance with regulations. Tax and accounting policies and procedures; and indirect taxes.

For many companies, investing in the legal, tax, and accounting skills of outside consultants with proven track records has proven to be a good option for complying with sales and tax regulations. These consultants, who often work closely with internal employees, recommend and implement best practice solutions that enable the company to instantly access expertise and industry knowledge. Organizations can also have industry-leading software implemented to increase efficiency, ensure greater accuracy, and reduce risk. They will be able to meet all of the state’s sales and tax reporting and reporting requirements, operate more profitably, position themselves competitively now and in the future, and achieve their business goals now and in development.

