Conversion of accounting partners into marketing lawyers

Marketing directors and partners of accounting firms pursue the same goal: to further develop the company’s brand and to help achieve certain growth and profitability goals.

However, their unified vision of business success often hides a sense of internecine rivalry – explicit or more subtle – where marketing can almost be viewed as an unwanted intruder that disrupts a community of serious professionals.

This dynamic is a holdover from an earlier era, the pre-Bates decision making world, in which accountants and other knowledge-based professionals were not only hesitant, but were legally prevented from engaging in practice. The 1977 decision in Bates against State Bar of Arizona First, marketing restrictions by auditors were lifted. While only a few current partners remember this time, many reject the idea as a vague element of corporate culture.

Knowing why some partners have ongoing doubts about marketing is the basis for an active educational strategy. With this perspective, marketers can provide information and inspiration that creates a gentle spirit of optimism to broaden their vision of business development and harness the power of accounting marketing.

It’s about highlighting the relationship between marketing and achieving business goals so the department can be seen as a valuable ally rather than an inconvenience, or worse, a waste of resources. Try the following tactics to increase partner buy-in and engagement in marketing:

Sit down at the strategy table – In more conservative companies, marketing departments are often not represented in business strategy meetings. This makes it difficult for the marketing team to make a visible contribution to the frontend of growth initiatives. Ask to attend high-level planning meetings that rely on the support of curious marketing partners as well as business teammates who understand the key role of marketing in helping the company achieve growth goals. There is little opposition to marketing participation in planning sessions, especially given the widespread support.

Get actively involved in high-level planning – Once in attendance at these meetings, marketers should play an active role (being careful not to step on your toes, of course). When growth strategies are discussed, present marketing ideas that complement these plans. The aim is to show the partners how marketing and business development go hand in hand to achieve the growth goals.

Focus on numbers – CPAs are “number people”. So give them information in their preferred format: quantifiable metrics. Instead of arguing against an emotional position, marketers can present data that shows how high-growth companies approach marketing (they tend to take it seriously), as opposed to low-growth companies that typically invest less.

Play in front of your audience – Identify the main problems of the partners and present relevant marketing ideas on these topics or trouble spots. Regardless of whether a niche focus is developed, regulatory changes and accounting updates are managed, an industry-specific brand dominance is built up or another problem arises: If the partners feel personally invested in the results, they are more likely to support targeted marketing initiatives in which Marketing is used in general.

Celebrate Marketing Profits – Make sure you share details about situations where marketing has opened up new opportunities. These can be customers that were won through interactions with social media, invitations from current articles, case studies that stimulated initial contact, or other services that were provided as a demonstrable result of marketing. Displaying specific results helps partners recognize the concrete rewards of the company’s marketing efforts and reinforce claims of a meaningful but less visible brand improvement.

The accounting partners are not particularly hostile to marketing, and the separation between the two is not a problem that requires guilt or error. It is simply an artifact of yesteryear, coupled with a lack of understanding that can best be remedied through education and opportunities.

CPAs are smart people. If there is a clear connection between marketing and the achievement of fixed goals, they will enter the marketing chain and quickly become some of your strongest supporters.

