NYON, Switzerland (AP) – Ireland’s best football player has left the UEFA Executive Committee after being banned from participating in decision-making for months.

John Delaney’s resignation, announced by UEFA on Monday, frees him from leading football after intending to play a key role in a possible UK and Irish request to host the 2030 World Cup.

Delaney tried to cling to power within the Dublin-based Irish football association, where despite his difficult financial situation he had been CEO and treasurer and was itself investigated by the national media and government.

After a series of newspaper reports last year, UEFA prevented Delaney from attending meetings and high-profile matches.

Delaney was still eligible to receive the reported € 160,000 (US $ 177,000) annual grant that UEFA pays to its Executive Committee members while suspended. He was elected for a first term of four years in 2017.

Delaney’s late resignation leaves UEFA too little time to vote for him at its annual meeting in Amsterdam on March 3.

