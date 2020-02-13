After a controversial hearing on criticism from Democrats and Republicans, speculation arose late Thursday that President Donald Trump might withdraw Judy Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board.

While the White House quickly rejected the report, the conversation continued into the evening that Shelton’s nomination would be withdrawn.

Senate Democrats agree that Shelton, a conservative commentator, was too radical to be included on the Fed’s board. They cited years in their writings advocating the gold standard and the devaluation of the dollar as an acceptable goal of monetary policy.

Shelton tried to defend her record as a consistent, if not mainstream, view of monetary policy.

But the Democrats kept pushing her for details that she has resigned since Trump’s election. The Democrats then said she would do anything the President tweeted.

The combative nature of the Senate Banking Committee hearing was clear from the start when Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat and senior minority member on the panel, said Shelton “does not belong” to the Central Bank Board of Directors.

Shelton has long advocated a return to some sort of gold standard.

“If we as a nation had followed Ms. Shelton’s advice and not gone beyond the gold standard almost half a century ago, our nation would have jumped from the boom to the bust without the monetary instruments that could pull us out of recessions.” Depression would have been longer, ”said Brown.

Brown said Shelton was “outside the ideological spectrum”.

The Fed’s seven-member Board of Governors has two vacancies.

On questions from the committee, Shelton defended her letter, saying that it was “intellectually consistent” if not part of the “mainstream”.

She said she would work closely with her Fed counterparts and act to ensure that the Fed is independent of political interference.

“I think intellectual diversity would strengthen the discussion,” she said.

Trump has also appointed Christopher Waller, research director at the St. Louis Fed, to the Fed board. Waller’s nomination is not considered controversial.

Interest in the Shelton nomination has increased as Trump is increasingly expected to elect a new central bank chairman when he is re-elected.

On the Shelton nomination … where it is today, you don’t necessarily have to tell the senators where it would be tomorrow (if Trump wants to appoint her as chairman after Powell’s term ends). But senators (even with a term of 6 years) generally care more about today than they do tomorrow.

– Sarah Binder (@bindersab), February 13, 2020

Trump has sharply criticized Fed chairman Jerome Powell, whom he chose to head the central bank after deciding not to extend Janet Yellen’s term in office.

Read: Preview of the Shelton hearing

In her most recent letter, Shelton focused on the dollar and saw efforts by US trading partners to keep their currencies weak to boost their economies. This was also a favorite topic for the president. In recent tweets, he urged the Fed to lower its key rate to a negative area to give the country a competitive advantage.

Democrats accused Shelton of doing politics with their economic views.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat from Maryland, recalled that Shelton was extremely critical of President Barack Obama’s rise in government debt. But Shelton was relatively silent about Trump’s corporate tax cut, which boosted public debt.

“The problem is that you have a lot of writings that are very political in nature. And now your answers today no longer match the positions you took in the past. The only thing that has changed is who is in the White House, ”said Van Hollen.

The best chance for Democrats to defeat Shelton is in the banking committee, where the Republicans have a one-vote majority. Republicans have 53 votes in the Senate compared to 47 votes for Democrats, including two independents.

Many Republican Committee members have said in the past few days that they will support Shelton.

Senator Mike Crapo, an Idaho Republican and committee chairman, would offer the Fed a “different perspective.”

Opinion: Which Judy Shelton will the Fed get?

But the problem for Shelton came when some high-ranking Republicans, though not outwardly opposing her, sounded like they were still on the fence.

Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, said he was concerned about Shelton’s frequent demands on the Fed to lower the value of the dollar if foreign currencies depreciated.

“I think that’s a very dangerous way. This mutual currency devaluation between the beggar and the neighbor is not in our interest, ”said Toomey.

Toomey told reporters outside the hearing that he hadn’t chosen Shelton’s nomination.

Senator Toomey has just told reporters that he has “concerns” about Trump candidate Judy Shelton, particularly that she will try to devalue the US dollar.

Toomey says he has NOT decided how he will vote.

He says he is “not sure” if Shelton would maintain the Fed’s independence. # Fed

– Heather Long (@byHeatherLong), February 13, 2020

At the end of the hearing, Alabama Republican Richard Shelby, who had served on the Senate Banking Committee for longer than any other legislator in history, told reporters that he was “concerned” about Shelton’s nomination.

Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, was also lukewarm.

Crapo, who, as chairman of the committee, could try to influence undecided colleagues, defended Shelton after the hearing ended. He said Shelton was “very solid” in her testimony given “an orchestrated, calculated effort” to defeat her.

The committee has not yet scheduled a vote on Shelton and Waller nominations.

According to a report by The Hill hours after the hearing ended, it was decided to withdraw her nomination. The report cited unidentified Republican sources from the Senate, including a senator.

But the White House quickly denied the report.

“Judy Shelton and Christopher Waller’s nominations are not being drawn. Both were today before the Banking Committee and the White House was expected to both be confirmed by the Senate to the Federal Reserve, ”a spokesman said.

Compass point Isaac Boltansky called Shelton’s fate “a coin toss”.

stocks

DJIA, -0.43%

SPX, -0.16%

ended Thursday due to concerns over the sharp rise in reported cases of COVID-19 in China.