KANSAS CITY, MO (WDAF) – Rescue workers investigate after a man who was trapped on a conveyor belt at a UPS facility in Kansas City on Monday night died Tuesday morning.

The Kansas City police answered the call shortly before 6:00 p.m. Monday at the UPS facility at 1010 North Century Ave.

Police originally said the man UPS said he was a contractor died on Monday night, but the Kansas City Fire Department crews regained their pulse.

However, according to UPS, the victim died of his injuries Tuesday morning. The man’s name was not published immediately.

Officials from the OSH were brought in to investigate the incident.

UPS has released the following statement:

“We are saddened by the loss of an employee of a salesman who has maintained the equipment in one of our factories. We work with the relevant authorities and express our condolences to the family, friends and employees of the individual.”

Close modal

Suggest a correction

Suggest a correction