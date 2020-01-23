Continue without QIP technical correction

advertisement

Almost everyone in the CPA industry now knows about the mistake in creating qualified improvement objects in the Law on Tax Reductions and Jobs of 2017. In order to reduce redundancy in the tax code, the law accidentally removed QIP from eligible objects. This was a mistake and a technical correction was expected. However, never one was made.

Some people asked why the IRS didn’t fix the error, and the short answer is that the IRS is not authorized to make this correction. As the IRS stated in its guidance on section 168 (k) bonus amortization, this change will take legislative action. The IRS can only interpret the law as passed and cannot make this adjustment without the intervention of Congress.

So where do we stand with the action of the congress? Some bills have been prepared to deal with this problem, but none have been adopted. The Restoration of Investment in Improvement Act was issued in March 2019 by Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) And Doug Jones (D-Ala.) As a bipartisan law to correct this error. A similar bill was introduced at about the same time by Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., And Jackie Walorski, R-Ind. Unfortunately, neither party was put to the vote, nor was any other action brought, although it was non-partisan. Many people expect this lack of exercise to be due to the simplicity of the bills, and bipartisan bills will most likely not advance on their own.

This brings us to the last quarter of 2019. It seems even less likely than ever that Congress will take up this action. Public hearings on the impeachment process began on November 13, and the 2020 presidential race is in full swing. The Democrats who control the house appear to have little motivation to take measures to impose a republican tax measure. In the 2020 elections, the chances that Congress will pass many tax laws seem unlikely. Affected taxpayers must move forward as if no correction was made.

The absence of a correction increases the importance of tax planning strategies such as cost separation. If the QIP language were set, significant amounts of bonus depreciation could be made on certain renovations, reducing the need for a detailed cost segregation study. Without the change in the law, however, a cost segregation analysis can identify objects for which bonus depreciation is also possible without a QIP. In addition, qualified leasehold improvements and qualified restaurant assets, which have had preferential depreciation treatment for years, may require cost separation studies for the first time.

There is another reason for segregation studies to identify qualified property. Although there is currently no eligibility for a bonus, a correction can be passed with a retroactive determination. This means that taxpayers can have the option to change their tax returns or request a change in accounting policy to maximize their depreciation. It is also important to note that while QIP is not eligible for bonuses, it is 179-eligible. For taxpayers who can use the deduction, a cost segregation study should determine these assets. Although we do not expect the tax law to change in the coming months, it is important to monitor the measures in this regard.

