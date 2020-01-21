advertisement

VARIOUS ARTISTS Stop, hey, what’s that noise? Classic protest numbers reinvented (Petaluma Records)

3 out of 5

The concept is fairly well-known: collect a series of classical songs, recruit a few up-and-coming artists to cover them, and then mix those different elements together and marvel at the results. Of course it is difficult to recreate a timeless song and then reconcile the familiarity of the original version with an original interpretation that the remake finds relevant enough to compare.

Given that challenge, you have to give the creative spirit behind Stop, Hey, what’s that sound? Classic Protest Songs reinvented credit for at least one attempt. Given today’s turbulence, disappointment and vitriol, it is a sad fact that the songs of dissatisfaction that the masses evoked during another apocalyptic era today sound with the same urgency. And although the original versions today still hold on as decisively and demonstratively as they did half a century ago, it is also fitting that a new generation record the protest banner and make their voices heard.

However, the problem is that in the last 50 years so few songs have been shared that have this revolt. They are now hardly as clear as they used to be, given that music seems to focus more on the image of that ideology. Indeed, artists who look exotic, erotic or just bizarre and then surround themselves with a dozen dancers, receive much more attention than those who sound the alarm. Rap music may have become a vehicle for sharing divergent opinions, but far too often it is accompanied by a didactic delivery that alienates as many people as it informs.

In essence then, the dozens of songs that contain Stop, Hey, what’s that sound? Classic Protest Songs Reinvented find his interpreters a fine line, one that should appeal to today’s hipper lovers, while still echoing the message implicitly in each of the offers.

As a result, the majority of these tracks show little resemblance to the versions that are forever recorded in the collective consciousness of the public. Dawn Landes ‘contemplative interpretation of Buffalo Springfield’s’ For What It’s Worth, Jonah Smith’s simple piano version of the ‘Revolution’ of the Beatles and Renee Holiday and Nigel Harrison fiery version of Patti Smith’s ‘People Have the Power’ are closest, because the recognition is concerned, but even in those cases there is also an abundance of craftsmanship and creativity.

Some selections are simply unrecognizable. Victoria Reed gives CSNY’s ‘Ohio’ a whole new look by reducing the fear and empathy of the original. Fiona Silver makes Barry McGuire’s “Eve of Destruction” less of a secret plea and more of a dream-like dredge. Similarly, the subdued sound that Sasha Dobson shares on Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi” makes the song at its best wispy and willowy.

The most extreme deviation arises when Lolo reduces the ‘Fortunate Son’ of CCR to a mishmash of noise and nonsense, and Prince Rama takes the dragging classic ‘In the year 2525’ by Norman Greenbaum and elevates all creepy elements in ways that suggest that different doses of acid had been added to the Kool Aid brew that they had swallowed beforehand.

The fact that the vast majority of the artists participating in this production is not well known does not help with familiarity, although it does make it easier to understand why most people are so sensitive to deviate from the characteristic sound. They may intend to identify the type of presence that makes people sit up and notice.

However, that is the difference between then and now. Strangeness can work today, but there was a time when the music and the message did best when they stayed in sync.

