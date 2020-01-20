Container door fined $ 54,000 for bicycles without front brakes

advertisement

Ben Nathan, founder of Container Door, was one of the 15 owners of bicycles that were imported and sold without breaks.

The online retailer Container Door has been fined $ 54,000 for selling unsafe bicycles, the Commerce Commission said.

The fine followed a previously guilty plea by the retailer at two representative costs under the Fair Trading Act for delivering bicycles that did not meet the mandatory safety regulations.

An investigation by the committee showed that between April and November 2017, Container Door sold 15 Huffy Cruiser bicycles without installed front brakes.

The bikes were also sold without required information such as the data from the importer or supplier.

Clients were also not told that the bikes had to be assembled by a competent technician.

Container Door has been fined $ 54,000 from the Commerce Commission for failing to comply with the Fair Trading Act.

At the verdict in the Auckland court on January 20, Judge David Sharp said it was “very careless” and that “cyclists are vulnerable. Delivering bicycles that do not meet safety standards, I consider serious.”

He noted that Container Door had cooperated with the committee and did everything that could reasonably be required in connection with the retrieval of the bicycles.

Container Door sought a discharge without conviction, but Judge Sharp refused to enter it and said that the consequences of a conviction were disproportionate to the seriousness of the infringement.

The general manager of the competition and the consumer industry Antonia Horrocks said it was important for traders to know their legal obligations and to use compliance programs that made them comply with the law.

“Container Door provided bicycles that gave riders, pedestrians and road users the risk of serious damage because there was no front brake. This impeded a rider’s ability to stop and drive their bikes.”

Container Door recalled the bicycles after the Commission contacted.

Of the 15 copies sold, 10 were returned, three customers wanted to keep their bikes and one did not respond.

Another bicycle was delivered to the owner of Container Door.

Consumers who have purchased one of the affected bicycles should contact Container Door, a committee spokesperson said.

