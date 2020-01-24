Contact with the outside world thanks to the local newspaper

advertisement

MEMORY LINE: In the close-knit world of early Palmerston North, settlers relied on two things – each other, for help, companionship, and friendship, and the local paper, for contact with the “outside world,” or perhaps the next city, New Zealand itself or somewhere overseas.

In the 1870s came the main source of morning news and entertainment Manawatū Daily Times, founded in 1875.

The Manawatū Standard afternoon would arrive a few years later.

Here are some of the Times’ anecdotes and editorial statements that cheered on for an idle hour and often laid down the walls of the wooden houses of the local families.

PALMERSTON LIBRARY NORTH CITY

This photo of Rangitīkei St was taken by George Shailer in 1885. The bush is close to the center of Palmerston North.

Thursday, February 22, 1877:

“People need to be careful with their actions when they are near a camera obscura,” says Atticus in the Melbourne Leader.

“There is one of those nice little shows on the Sandridge Railway Pier where, during the holidays, a big party came to visit. The room was too small to hold them all, so a gentleman and a young lady stayed outside and went for a short walk along the beach.

“After about a minute or two they looked around and saw no one around, naturally they thought they were unseen. In this belief they kissed, not once or twice, but at least 50 times, and in the most pronounced way, and all that achievements, in themselves innocent, but which people like to go through privately, were faithfully displayed with the most surprising accuracy on the white table around which their friends and relatives were grouped …

“I am sorry to say that none of the witnesses to this shocking scene closed their eyes or turned their faces away for the five or ten minutes that the pillow held.”

Wednesday, January 2, 1878:

On this day, Palmerstonians read a passionate editorial from the newspaper’s Irish editor, John Boulger Dungan:

“There is a great evil that is often complained about in this city. That is the introduction of some ferocious dogs in places where it was never intended that dogs were allowed.

“Anyone who visits our worship services will see numbers there, some seemingly good in nature, others cause the opposite and often serious interruptions during the service and almost invariably end up trying to get the invaders out.

“We saw the same evil at the funeral on Sabbath afternoon. A group of wild-looking brutes took a position at the grave and continued to growl, which had anything but a calming effect on the audience.

“Such a state of morality in dogs should no longer be tolerated. We trust that dog owners in general will consider the truth of a very old saying:” A place for everything and everything in its place. ” We can add that dogs are not in place when they are found in church or at funerals. “

In a later editorial, he added at least that other ever-present nuisance from mosquito bites decreased with the draining of swampy areas.

PALMERSTON LIBRARY NORTH CITY

An early view of the square from the 1870s. The city did not reach much further than the center of the city.

A happier dog story was printed in the January 26 issue:

“Recently a strange case of Christian behavior of a dog occurred in Germany.

“The owner of the animal rowed into the river and threw him in with a stone tied to his neck. But the rope slipped off and the master tried to prevent the dog from getting back into the boat, lost its position and fell into it water. Because he could not swim, he would have drowned if the generous dog had not grabbed him by the coat and dragged him ashore. The dog’s life was spared. “

Another story from London on the same date told readers: “Recently walking along the Strand, an officer saw a man approaching in shreds. He was carrying a tray on which some small pasties were marked with one cent each.

“As he approached, he recognized a brother officer who had served in the same regiment a few years earlier. He accused the poor fellow and sympathized with him for his sad condition and changing circumstances, while the other exclaimed:! Buy a cake!”

An anecdote from Ireland came in via cable and was reprinted in the Times of September 19, 1878.

“The current Archbishop of Dublin, the gifted author of the work so well known about The Study of Words, is not very healthy and has been afraid of paralysis for years. A recent dinner in Dublin given by the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland his mercy on the right of his hostess the duchess of Abercorn.

“In the middle of dinner, the company was shocked to see the Archbishop get up from his chair and more startled to hear him calling in a gloomy and ominous tone:” It has come! It has come! “

“What has come, your grace?” eagerly shouted half a dozen voices from different parts of the table.

“What I’ve been expecting for 20 years,” the Archbishop answered solemnly. I pinch myself for the last few minutes and find myself completely without feeling. “

“Excuse me, my dear Archbishop,” said the Duchess, looking at him with a somewhat questioning smile. ” Excuse me for contradicting you, but it is you who are pinching you. “”

