The payment: Consumer borrowing increased in December when consumers used credit cards to go on vacation purchases, according to data released by the Federal Reserve on Friday. Total consumer credit increased $ 22.1 billion. This corresponds to an annual growth rate of 6.3% after 3.4% in the previous month. According to Econoday, economists expected a profit of $ 15 billion.

What happened: Revolving credit, like credit cards, rose 14% in December. This is the fastest growth rate since April 1998. Non-revolving loans, usually car loans and student loans, rose by 3.7%. Credit card debt increased by 4.2% throughout 2019, while non-refinancing credit increased by 4.8%. The data does not include mortgage loans.

Big picture: The Fed remains confident about household borrowing. “Household debt to GDP has decreased since the financial crisis … it’s a very good place,” Fed Fed chairman Jerome Powell said at the press conference on January 29.

Market reaction: The stocks were lower trading late Friday in the Dow Industrial Average

