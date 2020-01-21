advertisement

Activist Erin Brockovich at a PG&E accountability meeting in Sacramento, California Tuesday, January 22, 2019. Brockovich will speak in a Houston town hall about a cancer cluster in North Houston … more Photo: Jessica Christian / San Francisco Chronicle

Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich to speak about cancer cluster in Fifth Ward in town hall

Consumer and environmental advocate Erin Brockovich will talk about creosote contamination in a neighborhood in northern Houston Tuesday evening.

Groundwater below homes near the Englewood Rail Yard in North Houston is contaminated with creosote, a probable carcinogenic substance according to the Environmental Protection Agency, as a result of previous rail yard activities. The preservative was used for decades to treat wooden railway tires and seeped into the ground and formed a plume that has moved under houses in the surrounding neighborhoods of Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens.

Residents who live near the yard are afraid that exposure to the infection has led to an increased prevalence of cancer in the community. A review by the Texas Department of Health in August identified a cancer cluster in the historically black area, where between 2000 and 2016 more than expected numbers of lung and bronchus, esophagus and larynx cancers were found in 10 counts at the yard.

Increased cancer rates: cancer cluster identified near Houston near creosote contamination in Union Pacific

Union Pacific said in a statement that groundwater creosote will continue to recover wherever possible and that soil samples and groundwater tests do not indicate the potential for exposure to pollution above legal levels. Tests have shown that the contamination is usually deeper than 25 feet below the surface of the ground, and as deep as 65 feet, which, according to Union Pacific, makes complete removal of the substance unfeasible.

Community residents first became concerned about creosote contamination in 2014 when they started receiving letters from a Union Pacific consulting firm offering $ 1,000 to sign restrictive covenants and promising not to use groundwater. The company, which has owned the yard since 1997, is currently requesting a renewal of its environmental permit through the state.

First concerns: the Houston neighborhood is struggling with the rail yard after decades of contamination

The company initially asked to establish an environmental management zone where it would use “controlled natural damping” in response to the contamination. That would enable Union Pacific to largely solve the pollution in the ground. But in recent months following public pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the company to conduct more tests and more frequent extraction of creosote contamination.

The town hall, hosted by Jackson Lee and the American Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Houston), will focus on relief for the community affected by the infection. Federal, provincial, provincial and city representatives, legal experts and environmental and health advocates are expected to be present. Union Pacific said in a statement that the company will also have a representative.

Rep. Jackson Lee last organized a town hall on the issue in April 2019, where she and residents pressured the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to request that the state health department conduct the cancer analysis. Municipal health officials conducted a door-to-door health check earlier this month.

In July, the city tested the residents’ drinking water and found it safe. Province officials said in December that they will investigate the Union Pacific management of the site.

The town hall is held at 7 p.m. Tuesday January 21 at Wheatley High School Auditorium at 4801 Providence St. The public can send RSVP by sending an e-mail to tx18.rsvp@mail.house.gov.

