Consulate of India helps 60 employees in Dubai without food, salary - News

One of the business owners is in prison, while the other has fled to India.



The Indian consulate in Dubai helps a group of around 60 Indian workers who are abandoned by their companies that have been unable to pay their salaries in the last six to eight months and have been unable to provide basic necessities such as food and other services.

Consul General Vipul told Khaleej Times about the case and said the employees were employed by two companies run by two Indian expats who were late in a financial crisis. “If the 100 employees of the companies are 60, there are Indians. One of the partners of the companies is in Al Awir prison, while the other has left for India and leaves the employees to the mercy of the HR company that now struggling to pay their contribution. “

Vipul said the case came to light when one of the workers here complained to the ministry, who then informed the Indian consulate of the precarious situation of the workers.

“Our team immediately contacted the employees at their work accommodation in Jafza and provided them with food, rations and other basic services. We also had constant contact with the company officials in Dubai and insist on the HR of the company to exercise their rights. to settle them and send them away at the earliest. “

Vipul said the employees will now file an employment case and are hopeful that their rights will be settled in the next two to three weeks by the company that is now managed by HR staff.

On Monday, the consulate tweeted a picture of the workers who received food products and rations sent by the Indian consulate.

