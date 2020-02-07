Construction of a toilet at Shay Gate will begin later this month on the historic side of the villages.

Work is scheduled to begin on February 18 after a mix-up in the approval process has been delayed. Lake County finally approved the work.

In October, the Amenity Authority Committee approved a $ 159,355 offer from Genesis Construction and Management Inc. The gate is on the corner of Shay Boulevard and Griffin Road.

The Shay Gate on the historic side of the villages.

The project will be completed on or around May 5th.

There should be no interruption in utilities for the surrounding houses. The west exit or exit lane of Shay Boulevard from the corner of Shay Boulevard / Tarrson Boulevard to Griffin Road will be closed while this work is complete. The eastern entrance from Griffin Road remains open. Rerouting signs and other traffic control devices guide the traffic flow safely through the neighborhood. The gatehouse is also closed during construction.

If you have any questions, contact District Property Management at 753-4022.