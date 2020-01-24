Construction of the first Virginia Mormon temple for spring

advertisement

The construction of the first Mormon temple in Virginia is expected to begin this spring.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said in a press release that a groundbreaking temple will be held in the Richmond area on April 11.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports plans for the two-story structure, 36,000 square feet, were initially announced in the spring of 2018.

The church estimates that there are approximately 100,000 members in Virginia and the closest temple is in the Washington, DC area. The construction is expected to take two to three years.

