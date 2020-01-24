advertisement

A migrant worker who returned to the Philippines for Christmas was left behind after his former employer used “cruel and petty” tactics to revoke his work certificate, First Union says.

The union says the Filipino carpenter Joel Matic was unable to return to his job in New Zealand after his former employer, Auckland construction company Renovo Construction, had taken legal action against him in his home country.

advertisement

Matic was in the Philippines to visit his wife and young son at Christmas when he heard that he had been accused by the Philippine authorities of a violation of labor law in New Zealand, despite the fact that there was no reason for dismissal under the New Zealand law and the Philippine government have no jurisdiction over New Zealand labor law, the union said.

As a result, his overseas employment certificate (OEC) was withdrawn, leaving him stranded when he returned to work last week.

READ MORE:

* Philippine government opens employment office to stop migrant exploitation

* Government called upon to end “visa bondage” for migrant workers

* Employers insisted on compliance with minimum labor standards

* Better payment and more support for migrant builders

He had since returned to New Zealand after traveling through Singapore, but now feared he might not be allowed to return to the Philippines.

“When I was in the Philippines, I had to pay a lawyer and waste time. I had to go back to New Zealand, I had a job, a family, a child (in support),” he said.

“Now I don’t know how I could go back if there was an emergency. I don’t know if they would stop me at the border.”

DELIVERED

The Filipino carpenter Joel Matic remained behind in the Philippines after his former employer had taken legal action against him in his home country.

Matic said his former employer had not worried about his performance at the time he worked for the company.

“I was unhappy there, but I didn’t think they were unhappy with me. When I resigned, he thanked me for my work, so I don’t know why this happened,” he said.

“If he had a problem, he could have made a complaint here. But I had support here, I had people to explain things to me, to help me understand.

“I could do nothing if it happened in the Philippines.”

Union’s first organizer and president of Migrante Aotearoa, Mikee Santos, said that Renovo seemed to have used the “forum shopping” process, filing a lawsuit in the jurisdiction that would likely give the beneficiary a favorable judgment, in retaliation, despite the fact that he had nothing to take advantage of a judgment against their former employee.

Collusion with foreign employers to report false complaints about migrant workers became more and more common, even if there were no real employment problems in the overseas jurisdiction, he said.

“The (Philippine) government and labor force agencies want to sell Filipino migrant workers overseas as docile, obedient and inexpensive.

“When a New Zealand employer like Renovo makes a complaint, even without any grounds or evidence, it is not difficult for the personnel department to get the employee blacklisted to leave the country again by the government.”

Santos said that if employers in New Zealand are concerned, they should educate them in the New Zealand tribunals and courts instead of using “unfair and dubious” legal avenues abroad.

Renovo Construction director Shaun O’Mara said he would respond Tuesday with a written statement about the “false accusations by First Union”.

Matic came to New Zealand in April 2017 after receiving his OEC from the Philippine employment agency YWA Human Resource Corporation, which cooperates with the state-run Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA) to issue the certificates to migrant workers.

He worked for Renovo for nearly 18 months before leaving the company because of what Santos claimed to be “a toxic work environment where he was regularly bullied and harassed by his Kiwi employer.”

At the end of 2018, he took on a different carpentry job in Auckland and had left Renovo without violating New Zealand labor legislation, as his individual employment agreement allowed.

Santos said the company was unhappy when Matic left without being able to fire and deport him.

CHRIS SKELTON / MATERIAL

First Union organizer Mikee Santos says that if employers are concerned about migrant workers, they should raise them in tribunals and courts in New Zealand instead of using “unfair and dubious” legal roads overseas.

“They followed him in the cruelest and pettiest way possible – through his Philippine manpower agency.”

Trade union lawyer Oliver Christelle said that complaints had been filed with Renovo and YWA, and that the union had also filed complaints with the POEA, but there was no response.

Santos said the union called on the New Zealand government and the Ministry of Affairs, Innovation and Employment to intervene.

“(Renovo) have tried to delegitimize our legal system and have filed a fabricated indictment in an overseas court to smear its name, and it stinks to high heaven.

“Employers in New Zealand such as Renovo could not get away with this.”

National manager Stu Lumsden of the MBIE labor inspection said that neither Matic’s employment problems nor the company’s behavior were investigated, as the problems were not related to alleged breaches of the minimum employment standards.

“However, now that the issue has been informed, from a migrant vulnerability perspective, the Labor Inspectorate will enter into dialogue with the Overseas Employment Office of the Philippines to get a full picture of what happened,” said Lumsden .

advertisement