It certainly wasn’t going to be the easiest jump for former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein, moving from a top college team at Ann Arbor to a struggling NBA team.

So far, his first go-around in the professional ranks has not been the most positive. A losing record compiled with the first reports of loss of the locker room and the recent fiasco with misunderstandings during a team film session.

The last loss for Beilein and the Cavaliers was a 131-112 loss to the Western Conference’s worst team, Golden State Warriors. The frustration afterwards was immediately clear:

“I asked (director of communications for the Cavaliers) B.J. (Evans) if I should come here and he said, yes, I do,” said Beilein. “I asked him if I could plead the fifth, no witness could be called to this match. That explains to you a little what I feel. “

“Pull. Take out the big guns, ”continued Beilein. “I don’t have a lot of answers for you, I really don’t have any because it’s … we are … it’s all together, the offense and the defense.”

The loss was the 10th straight for Cleveland at home, and far from the success Beilein had at Ann Arbor. So what is the solution?

“Every loss hits me very hard and hits us … I know it hits me hard, I can’t answer for the others,” said Beilein. “It’s just trying to find solutions and trying to find a better way to get our guys to play harder and smarter, which will lead to victories.” But there are things that happen just because we are young and some things happen because of persistence in our efforts and some things happen because we just miss a few pieces in the list here and there. “

– – Quotes courtesy of Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com – –

