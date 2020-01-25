Constance Wu talks about the final season of 'Fresh Off The Boat'

advertisement

CHICAGO – “Fresh Off The Boat” is a groundbreaking series about an Asian-American family that is currently in the farewell season.

ABC7’s Janet Davies sat down with Constance Wu, whose lead role in the series has led to great successes with “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Hustlers”.

“The last season is about the boys becoming young men and deciding what kind of people they want to be in the world,” said Wu. “Hudson when we started was pretty small and now he’s like a 3 meter man driving a car. It’s the story of letting your kids go and watching them fly in the nest, and how hard that is is, but what is dearest is to let them be who they want to be. “

Wu explained how different her character in “Hustlers” is from her role in “Fresh Off The Boat”.

“On ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ I play a very alpha, I don’t make prisoners, strong women, and in ‘Hustlers’ I play a very insecure kind of loner who just wants to be loved,” she said. “It was such a complete opposite in terms of character and that’s the fun of it. I didn’t really see it …”

When asked if she wanted to see it, Wu said: “It doesn’t help me as an actor at all … it makes me self-critical, it makes me confident.”

However, she saw “Crazy Rich Asians”.

“That’s how I learned that I don’t want to see some of the things I am in,” she laughed.

Wu is proud to be part of the television story of “Fresh Off The Boat”.

“The biggest dream is that we were the first show in over 20 years to show an Asian American family on American network television,” said Wu. “Hopefully people will be like that in a few years, oh, that was historical, it’s just normal now!”

