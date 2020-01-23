Conrad Roy's family speaks about Michelle Carter's release from prison

advertisement

“His life was important.”

Conrad RoyThe family spoke out exclusively for RadarOnline.com as a teen text killer Michelle Carter should be released from prison early.

Roy’s aunt, Rebecca Makirevealed the pain the family had been in for six years and the closure they received when Carter left the prison.

“We’re all fine,” she said over the phone on Wednesday hours before Carter was due to leave Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, where she has been held since February 11, 2019.

“At this point, it’s the end of a very long six years.”

Maki told Radar that they were not surprised that Carter was released for “good behavior” for almost four months.

“The district attorney has stated that this is the normal process. If an occupant has no problems, he has free time. We expected that. “

Radar brought the news that Carter had earned less than 15 months imprisonment for involuntary manslaughter up to 10 days a month after encouraging her boyfriend to kill herself by text message. A judge found her actions “wanton and inconsiderate”, but since she was only 17 at the time of the crime, she was sentenced to an easier sentence.

Maki announced that she was present at the hearing when Carter asked for parole in late 2019.

“Your application for probation was denied. I was happy, ”she said to Radar. “Your comments didn’t appear to be sincere. She read a prepared statement. The reason she wanted to get out of jail early was because she wanted to be treated for her eating disorder. “

Roy’s aunt said, Carter’s “emotions seemed made up. She seemed sad rather than repentant. I doubted her sincerity when she said she was sorry Conrad died.”

Maki continued: “She was really well trained. She repeated the same points over and over again. She said remorse, but it didn’t seem real. “

Maki explained to Radar how the family handled Conrad’s 2014 suicide.

“I think the hardest thing about my nephew’s death, who was so full of life and had so much left for him, was to find out that she was involved and really wanted him to die. It was so confusing. “

She said the lawsuits were tough on the family. “It was very painful.”

During the trial, Maki told Radar that the hardest day was the day evidence photos showed that Roy had died in his truck.

“It was the worst experience ever. It was like slapping your face when you see the crime scene photos. “

However, Maki told Radar that the family had turned the tragedy into community support.

“Our family has become lawyers for suicide prevention. We participated in fundraisers and Conrad’s father ran the Boston Marathon and raised over $ 30,000. In his honor, a bench was recently set up at the lighthouse near our house. “

“We hope that maybe other lives will be saved if we know this other story,” Maki told Radar. “They hope that only good things can come of it at this point.”

