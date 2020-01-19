Conor McGregor's victory over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone wrote a special story

advertisement

Conor McGregor’s fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone took less than a minute, but made history. As McGregor himself found after the fight, his win against Cerrone meant that he was the first fighter in UFC history to win a featherweight, lightweight, and welterweight knockout.

“I made history here tonight,” said McGregor of the New York Post. “I am the first fighter to win a featherweight, lightweight and now welterweight victory.” Donald holds the record for head kick knockouts and I am very happy to bring him down with a head kick. ‘

Before their match-up, McGregor and Cerrone had nothing but respectful things to say during the press conference prior to the fight with UFC 246, according to ESPN.

“It is difficult not to respect Donald at the moment,” said McGregor. “He has my respect. And although blood will be shed on January 18th, it won’t be bad blood. And for Mystic Mac’s prediction it will be a knockout.”

“He did everything he said, didn’t he?” Said Cerrone. “Any feelings? Yes, he’s a great man and I’m honored to share that with him.”

McGregor’s historic win over Cerrone came after a 15-month hiatus during his great return to the ring. The UFC fighter previously announced that he would return to his UFC roots in October, according to Sports Illustrated.

“This is my comeback fight. It’s been 12 weeks this Saturday. I’m in great physical shape. I made an appointment with the company,” he said before revealing that he knew who his opponent was would be. but that he wouldn’t release the name yet. “If I gave you the name I would like to do, the UFC would turn it over because they are a smart company.”

The controversial fighter last played Chabib Nurmagomedow in October 2018, but lost the fight through submission. Following his allusion to Nurmagomedov (and a post-fight brawl), McGregor was suspended by the UFC for six months and fined $ 50,000 for participating in the post-battle dispute, Sports Illustrated also found.

When asked who he wanted to deal with next, McGregor said he would like to fight the winner of the November 3 fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal (Masvidal won) and either Nurmagomedov or Tony Ferguson. But really, he was interested in standing up against anyone.

“I’ll go through the entire roster like a chainsaw through butter,” he said.

Photo credit: Steve Marcus / Getty Images

